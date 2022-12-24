Read full article on original website
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe
The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
KCCI.com
Police: Material witness in Des Moines homicide found dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — A material witness in thehomicide of a Des Moines Public Schools employee has been found dead, according to Des Moines police. On Dec. 12, 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams was found dead in her home by officers who were called there for a welfare check. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Video of deadly police shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI has obtained a chilling video that captured the moment Des Moines police shot a teenager they say was armed with a gun. "It was scary for all the people around. And people were there. And I heard screaming and yelling. It was just crazy," a Des Moines man told KCCI.
drgnews.com
Iowa State University issues cover crop report
A new report from the Iowa State University Center for Agricultural and Rural Development summarizes five years of data on Iowa farmers’ use of cover crops. The survey was administered to farmers who visited local conservation field offices and received technical assistance related to cover crops. The more than 3,000 responses shed light on Iowa farmers’ rationale and motivations to use cover crops, the timing of planting and termination, the types and extent of varieties used, and farmers’ preferred information sources.
KCCI.com
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
KWQC
Iowa DOT to close a portion of Interstate 35 and pull snowplows due to dangerous conditions
AMES, Iowa (KWQC) - At 3 p.m. Iowa DOT announced the closure of a portion of Interstate 35 near Ames to Clear Lake. The Iowa, Department of Transportation, in cooperation with Iowa State Patrol, has closed north and south bound I-35 at exit 111 (U.S. 30) in Ames to Exit 194 (U.S. 18) at Clear Lake.
KCCI.com
Southwest flights canceled out of Des Moines International Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of holiday travelers are waiting in airports nationwide as the lingering impacts of winter weather leave a major airline grounded. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,600 flights Monday, leaving many travelers standing in line or waiting on hold for hours. At Des Moines International...
KCRG.com
Benton County couple snowed in over holiday weekend, dug out by community members
NORWAY, Iowa (KCRG) - The amount of snow, combined with the extreme wind Eastern Iowa saw over the holiday weekend can make it difficult for anyone to clear their own driveway. For Tim and Kris Swartz, that challenge was amplified because of health issues. “This time it was during the...
butlercountytribune.com
Butler County Tribune-Journal and Clarksville Star
Kenneth Allen Smith, age 80, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the son of Ralph and Pauline (Hirsch) Smith, on July 15, 1942, in Clarksville. He was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. In 1960, Kenny graduated from Clarksville High School. Shortly...
kwayradio.com
18 Year-Old Awaiting Trial Arrested
An 18 year old who was free while awaiting trial for gun and theft charges is back in jail after bringing a stolen gun to an appointment with corrections officials, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Isaiah Anderson set off a metal detector when he showed up to an appointment at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Center shortly after noon last Wednesday. A .22 caliber handgun was found in his coat pocket. That gun was determined to have been stolen in Waterloo in 2020. Anderson was charged with fourth degree Theft. His bond has been set at $100,000. Anderson is already awaiting trial in several different cases. On August 6th he allegedly fired a .40 caliber pistol in an alley. In July he stole a Chevrolet Silverado, then he stole a Ford Edge, and later that month he was arrested for breaking into vehicles parked outside Planet Fitness.
theperrynews.com
Ankeny woman allegedly assaults West Des Moines man with knife
An Ankeny woman was arrested in West Des Moines early Tuesday after allegedly assaulting the father of her child with a knife. Kristina Alica Hanna, 21, of 3305 Northwest Buckingham Lane, Ankeny, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-use or display of a weapon. The incident began about 12:15 a.m....
kniakrls.com
Real ID has Been Extended
Michaela Bigaouette, Marion County Treasurer, pointed out how important it is to obtain a Real ID, which shows up on your driver’s license. A Real ID proves your identity to Homeland Security. It is not required so there is no deadline to obtain one. Originally, you needed a Real...
Fire at Ankeny home causes 'significant damage', no injuries
ANKENY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. An Ankeny home suffered "significant damage" after a fire broke out on Monday morning, the Ankeny Fire Department said in a press release.
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly strangles boyfriend on Christmas Day
A Waukee woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly strangling her boyfriend on Christmas Day and then kicking law enforcement. Megan Marie Barnes, 32, of 2326 S.E. Parkview Crossing Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.
Weather Why: What is a bomb cyclone?
DES MOINES, Iowa — When strong winter storms develop quickly, the term “bomb cyclone” is used often in headlines. That term actually has a specific definition. Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains how bomb cyclones develop and tracks out the most recent storm’s path across the country.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Police Officer of Year
Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News that his department wanted to recognize officers for all the great and wonderful things they do. The police department announced their Officer of the Year Award as well as Officers of the Quarter. Officer of the first quarter was Detective Joe Kimpston-Burkgren....
KCCI.com
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35
KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man murdered in Des Moines city park
DES MOINES, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was murdered this week in a Des Moines city park. Des Moines police say the body of D'Anthony Coleman, 22, of Ottumwa, was found in MacRae Park on Monday afternoon. According to a press release, Coleman and three other people had...
KCCI.com
Crews in Des Moines trying to repair apparent water main break
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews in Des Moines are trying to repair what appears to be a water main break downtown. KCCI sent a crew to southeast 6th Street and Maury Street, where you can see a lot of water bubbling up from the concrete and pouring onto the road.
