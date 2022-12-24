ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte City, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaytradition.com

Nico Ragaini, Iowa WR, reveals plans for 2023 season

Nico Ragaini was one of Iowa’s most experienced receivers during the 2022 season. On Tuesday, he provided a jolt to the Hawkeyes for next season. The veteran wide receiver announced he will return and utilize his sixth season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes in 2023. Ragaini was the top WR piece for the Iowa offense this season.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa's NIL Collective 'The Swarm' is 'growing frustrated' with Iowa Athletics

Name, Image and Likeness has taken over the college sports landscape and it's going to directly impact the future of several programs all across the country. And that includes the Hawkeyes. Iowa launched 'The Swarm' collective, which was set to give a stipend to every football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball player in exchange for required appearances and services to nonprofit organizations.
IOWA CITY, IA
butlercountytribune.com

Butler County Tribune-Journal and Clarksville Star

Kenneth Allen Smith, age 80, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the son of Ralph and Pauline (Hirsch) Smith, on July 15, 1942, in Clarksville. He was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. In 1960, Kenny graduated from Clarksville High School. Shortly...
CLARKSVILLE, IA
sun-courier.com

Betty Jane Cheeseman, 96

Betty Jane Cheeseman, 96, of Reinbeck, IA, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, under the care of Parkview Manor and UnityPoint Hospice. A visitation will be held on January 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held January 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Abels French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, IA. Burial at Reinbeck City Cemetery will follow the funeral service. Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
REINBECK, IA
KCRG.com

Black Hawk County accident ejects driver from car

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 26th, 2022 at approximately 10:22 pm, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Canfield and Independence for a report of a two-vehicle accident. A preliminary investigation found that an individual driving a Chevy Impala was heading...
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week

There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
SOLON, IA
kttn.com

Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35

Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
CAMERON, MO
KOEL 950 AM

Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor

Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

One Person Seriously Injured in Black Hawk County Crash

(Black Hawk County, IA) -- One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Black Hawk County. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says the initial investigation shows the driver of a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign when his vehicle was hit by a truck in the rear drivers side. The driver of the sedan was ejected from the vehicle. He was later taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Fire destroys home in rural Winneshiek County

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A home outside of Fort Atkinson in rural Winneshiek County was deemed a total loss due to a fire. Local firefighters from the surrounding communities of Fort Atkinson, Decorah, Calmar, St. Lucas, & Waucoma responded to provide mutual aid. Photos provided by the Calmar Fire...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

More snow expected to arrive this evening

IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture

Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

State patrol: 54-year-old killed in Interstate 80 crash

ALTOONA, Iowa — One person was killed in a deadly crash on Interstate 80, just outside of Altoona. Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Mullenberg was heading eastbound when he drove off the interstate on Sunday. His car hit an unoccupied tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder. Mullenberg...
ALTOONA, IA
KCRG.com

Gabe Arnold’s move to Iowa City has been seamless

Blizzard conditions fueled a house fire this morning in Cedar Falls. The lingering below-zero temperatures are also creating concerns for homeowners- from furnaces to water pipes. Our Town Independence: Making sure “Letters to Santa” get answered. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST. Every year, kids around...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny man identified in deadly single-vehicle crash

NEVADA, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30, according to the city of Nevada. Officers responded to the crash at about 1:40 p.m. Monday. It was reported at the intersection of Highway 30 and Sixth Street. Officers believe the driver of a...
NEVADA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Polk County

(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
POLK COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

UI Study: If The Weather Is Bad, Work From Home Or Delay Your Commute

Iowa City, Iowa — Studies find nearly 75-percent of crashes in Iowa happen in less than two inches of snow, and researchers at the University of Iowa are looking into the ideal commute times. Professor Jon Davis, in the UI Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, says the timing...
IOWA CITY, IA

