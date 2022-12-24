Read full article on original website
Betty Jane Cheeseman, 96
Betty Jane Cheeseman, 96, of Reinbeck, IA, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, under the care of Parkview Manor and UnityPoint Hospice. A visitation will be held on January 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held January 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Abels French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, IA. Burial at Reinbeck City Cemetery will follow the funeral service. Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
KCRG.com
Firefighters revive cat after Cedar Falls fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters were able to revive a cat found after a house fire the overnight after Christmas. A neighbor spotted flames from a home at 2204 Victory Drive in Cedar Falls just after midnight. Firefighters found a large fire and heavy smoke pouring from the home.
KCRG.com
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire Saturday night in the two thousand block of Washington Avenue Southeast has forced one person from their home this Christmas Eve. Cedar Rapids fire crews arrived at the scene after seven Saturday night. The person living there was not hurt but firefighters say there’s significant damage and that person can’t return to the house tonight.
KCCI.com
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
KCCI.com
Fire destroys animal rescue in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A farm animal rescue in Linn County is trying to figure out what's next after a fire destroyed their farmhouse. Hercules Haven, which houses abandoned and abused animals, says rebuilding will start Tuesday. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home Friday night when an...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Injured in Christmas Eve Shooting
An 18-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the back in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon. Police were dispatched just after 2:00PM to the area of Toland Avenue. The 18-year-old went to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.” The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The wound was self-inflicted, according to Waterloo Police.
kmaland.com
Rural Colleges Cut, Consolidate Classes
(KMAland) -- Students choosing a college next semester are faced with new challenges and difficult choices. The current economic climate is forcing many higher-education institutions to cut or consolidate programs. The problem is especially acute at rural universities, already facing stiffer recruitment challenges than larger urban schools, and still having...
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe
The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
kwayradio.com
18 Year-Old Awaiting Trial Arrested
An 18 year old who was free while awaiting trial for gun and theft charges is back in jail after bringing a stolen gun to an appointment with corrections officials, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Isaiah Anderson set off a metal detector when he showed up to an appointment at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Center shortly after noon last Wednesday. A .22 caliber handgun was found in his coat pocket. That gun was determined to have been stolen in Waterloo in 2020. Anderson was charged with fourth degree Theft. His bond has been set at $100,000. Anderson is already awaiting trial in several different cases. On August 6th he allegedly fired a .40 caliber pistol in an alley. In July he stole a Chevrolet Silverado, then he stole a Ford Edge, and later that month he was arrested for breaking into vehicles parked outside Planet Fitness.
KCCI.com
Ankeny police locate missing elderly man
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department has located a man who went missing. John Janssen, 75, was reported missing on Dec. 22. Police say they have found him. Janssen has been safely reunited with his family.
cbs2iowa.com
More snow expected to arrive this evening
IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days. They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.
kttn.com
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
KCRG.com
Black Hawk County accident ejects driver from car
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 26th, 2022 at approximately 10:22 pm, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Canfield and Independence for a report of a two-vehicle accident. A preliminary investigation found that an individual driving a Chevy Impala was heading...
1 dead following Christmas morning crash on Interstate 80, Iowa State Patrol reports
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead following a crash in Polk County early Christmas morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when it veered off the roadway and rear-ended an unoccupied semi-truck parked on the shoulder near mile marker 140 around 2:11 a.m.
KCJJ
District judge agrees to marry man to girlfriend after sentencing him to prison
A Cedar Rapids man got his wish this week when a 6th Judicial District Court judge married him to his longtime girlfriend….after she sentenced him to 18 years in prison. The Gazette reports that 34-year-old Montel Reed initially asked deputies to take him to the Linn County Courthouse so that he could marry who he called his “longtime girlfriend,” although she was a different woman than the one he was living with when he shot and injured the woman’s ex-boyfriend in 2021.
iheart.com
One Person Seriously Injured in Black Hawk County Crash
(Black Hawk County, IA) -- One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Black Hawk County. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says the initial investigation shows the driver of a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign when his vehicle was hit by a truck in the rear drivers side. The driver of the sedan was ejected from the vehicle. He was later taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
KCCI.com
Ankeny teen hospitalized after brutal beating at school
ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
KCJJ
Hiawatha man who passed trooper at 100 mph arrested on drug charges
Passing a state trooper on I-380 Monday night led to a speeding ticket and drug charges against a Hiawatha man. 19-year-old Nicholas Bernard of Wolf Creek Trail was called in by a concerned citizen as a reckless driver on Highway 218 near the Highway 1 interchange, claiming he was speeding and swerving all over the road. A trooper observed Bernard pass him at the half-mile marker on 380 North going 100 miles per hour.
