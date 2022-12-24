Betty Jane Cheeseman, 96, of Reinbeck, IA, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, under the care of Parkview Manor and UnityPoint Hospice. A visitation will be held on January 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held January 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Abels French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, IA. Burial at Reinbeck City Cemetery will follow the funeral service. Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

