Read full article on original website
Related
$50,000 Louisiana Powerball Prize Set to Expire
A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket that was purchased in Louisiana for a drawing held last July is about to expire. According to the Louisiana Lottery, there are currently $1,400,000 in unclaimed tickets just from the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings held in the state over this past year. And yes you read that right, there is currently a $1,000,000 winning lottery ticket that has yet to be claimed.
Mega Millions Results Revealed – Jackpot Estimated $565 Million
The multi-state lottery game Mega Millions has been pretty good to Louisiana's lottery players in recent history. In fact, last Friday's Mega Millions drawing (December 23) produced a $10,000 winning ticket in Louisiana. Last night players from across the Mega Millions footprint were hoping for a post-Christmas miracle or the...
How Did Louisiana’s Recent Cold Snap Affect Crawfish Season?
Just one week ago Louisiana was on the precipice of a huge Arctic plunge in temperatures. All over the radio and websites were warnings about protecting your home's pipes and plumbing because temperatures were going to plummet to some of the lowest readings we've seen in years. The forecasters were right, we did get cold. And yes there were pipes that didn't weather the storm.
This Is Louisiana's Most Iconic Sandwich
24/7 Wall St. found the best signature sandwiches across the country, including this popular favorite in Louisiana.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
Timing Louisiana’s Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Scattered showers have already been indicated by weather service radar installations in Lake Charles and Shreveport this morning. Those weather radar sites will likely find their screens filled with indications of even more showers and thunderstorms as we move through today and Friday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in...
$50k unclaimed prize from Powerball set to expire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket purchased in Saint Amant is still unclaimed and set to expire soon. The $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on Highway 22. The Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize was won on Saturday, July 30, according to officials.
1063radiolafayette.com
Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State
In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- Tech student crowned Miss Louisiana
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 20, 2022. Louisiana Tech senior Gracie Reichman was crowned Miss Louisiana this weekend and will represent the state in the upcoming Miss America contest. Reichman, who earned her place to compete in Miss Louisiana by taking home...
Beginning in 2023, Every Home in Louisiana Will Have to Have One of These
With the latest weather issues we've had here the past several days, plumbers are in high demand, along with space heaters. And depending on the type of heater you use, your risk of carbon monoxide exposure is much higher during the winter. According to Johns Hopkins Medical Center:. Most carbon...
New Louisiana laws for 2023 cover children, state taxes and disasters
The new legislation covers a wide range of topics and will all take effect on Jan.1.
wdayradionow.com
Louisiana College offers Pot classes
(Baton Rouge, LA) -- College students in Louisiana will soon be able to major in marijuana. LSU is launching a cannabis education certificate program. There are courses for healthcare workers, a business class and one devoted to growing the best weed. The classes will all be online, and students must...
kalb.com
USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Agricultural producers in 11 parishes who suffered losses due to excessive rains that occurred from June 1 through November 2, 2022, may be eligible for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).
WAFB.com
Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired
Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports. Updated: 9 hours ago. Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas,...
theadvocate.com
Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders
Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
What is the Law in Lafayette Concerning Fireworks?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New Year's Eve is approaching and fireworks will soon fill the sky. For some, fireworks represent celebration and fun. For others, it represents disturbance and aggravation. For pet owners, fireworks can cause anxiety for our furry friends and require pet owners to be extra vigilant...
brproud.com
How much does the Baton Rouge area pay for trash pickup?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish residents could be paying over $35 a month for trash to be picked up twice a week. Why is Baton Rouge’s fee so high? Director of Transportation Fred Raiford said inflation and increased prices have made an impact. The new contract between the city’s servicer, Republic Services, and the city will begin in March.
capitalbnews.org
Meet the trailblazing Black LGBTQ official at ‘ground zero’ for climate justice
In 1969, a state-mandated consent decree desegregated the school system in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Forty years later, continuing conflict over that desegregation effort in the city — evenly split between Black and white residents — inspired a young Davante Lewis’ first foray into public service. His high...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0