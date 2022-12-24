ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

elmoreautauganews.com

Column: Just checking in on everyone! Here is hoping for a Blessed New Year for all of us!

Just checking on our readers. How are you doing out there on this warm, sunny day? How did you survive the deep freeze?. We are in this time between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. It can be a confusing time. We are still in holiday mode, even if some of us are technically supposed to be working. I still have a jug of eggnog in the refrigerator. The holiday cannot be over yet.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

With NYE Fireworks, Lost Pet Posts are Coming, but you can Plan now to Prevent them

We hope everyone had a VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS! The shelter is closed today, but back open tomorrow, Tuesday, 27 Dec. We will be open our normal hours Tue – Fri and then close at noon on Saturday, New Year’s Eve. We will be back open normal hours starting Monday, 2 January. Our Tails End Thrift Store will be open Thu & Fri normal hours but also close at noon on Sat. With New Year’s Eve falling on Saturday, fireworks are likely to start up Friday night. While New Year’s Eve is fun for us humans the reality is that fireworks and pets are NOT a good mix and will result in far too many lost pets this weekend.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

TFD responds to Christmas Eve structure fire

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Martin Luther King Drive, according to a statement from Fire Chief Michael Stephens. According to the release, the Pike County Communications District received a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Troy at 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 24. The Troy Fire Department was dispatched to the location and arrived on scene within four minutes of the call, the statement says.
TROY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

More than 1,000 Notasulga customers without water in Macon County

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A water shortage emergency is impacting 1,023 customers who are now without running water in Notasulga, Macon County.  Mayor Tommy Miller says when the water does come back on possibly Tuesday night or Wednesday, customers will be under a boiling water notice until the water tests free of bacteria. The town is coming […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply

The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Notasulga under boil notice as Wall Street Water Authority works to restore service

As the water authority in south Tallapoosa County and a sliver of western Lee County works to restore service, Notasulga is under a boil notice. Wall Street Water Authority located in Tallassee ran dry Monday after the weekend freeze caused pipes to burst and leak. Tuesday morning, as the system started to restore water service, it released on Facebook a boil notice advising users to bring tap water to a boil for at least one minute then let it cool before using. The boil notice also applies to Notasulga Water System.
LEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama

The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
ALABAMA STATE
Wetumpka Herald

Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County

The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck

An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Flood damage at 2 Butler County schools after sprinklers burst

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County School System is dealing with the effects of burst water pipes at two schools, caused as temperatures plunged over the Christmas holiday weekend. A sprinkler system burst on Christmas night in the gymnasium at Greenville High School causing “catastrophic” flood damage to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Union Springs man fatally shot on Christmas Eve

Union Springs, Ala. (WSFA) - A 50-year-old man in Union Springs was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, according to the Union Springs Police Department., Sidney Darian Freeman of Union Springs was shot in the chest from a moving vehicle. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 600 block of...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

ARIS Holds Two very successful fundraisers with Book Blast and Canned Food Drive

The Airport Road Intermediate School held a Book Blast “Book” Raiser event during the fall and partnered with Books are Fun which put new books in the hands of their students to take home. The Parent Involvement Committee sponsored the Book Blast “book” raiser. ARIS families, friends, and even a few community businesses donated just over $19,000 to purchase these books for the students.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

17-year-old killed in head-on crash in Elmore County

A teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Elmore County. The wreck happened at 5:25 p.m. on Alabama 229, about six miles south of Tallassee, said Alabama State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. The 17-year-old, whose name ALEA has not been released, was driving a Honda Accord that...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

