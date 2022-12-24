Read full article on original website
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or Neutered
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special Recognition
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
elmoreautauganews.com
Column: Just checking in on everyone! Here is hoping for a Blessed New Year for all of us!
Just checking on our readers. How are you doing out there on this warm, sunny day? How did you survive the deep freeze?. We are in this time between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. It can be a confusing time. We are still in holiday mode, even if some of us are technically supposed to be working. I still have a jug of eggnog in the refrigerator. The holiday cannot be over yet.
alabamanews.net
Selma Thaws Following Christmas Holiday Deep Freeze but Water Crisis Lingers
The city of Selma continues to deal with a major water crisis. City leaders say water authority and public works crews are working to isolate and repair major leaks — in the city water system. The Queen City continues to thaw out after the Christmas holiday deep-freeze in the...
elmoreautauganews.com
With NYE Fireworks, Lost Pet Posts are Coming, but you can Plan now to Prevent them
We hope everyone had a VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS! The shelter is closed today, but back open tomorrow, Tuesday, 27 Dec. We will be open our normal hours Tue – Fri and then close at noon on Saturday, New Year’s Eve. We will be back open normal hours starting Monday, 2 January. Our Tails End Thrift Store will be open Thu & Fri normal hours but also close at noon on Sat. With New Year’s Eve falling on Saturday, fireworks are likely to start up Friday night. While New Year’s Eve is fun for us humans the reality is that fireworks and pets are NOT a good mix and will result in far too many lost pets this weekend.
Troy Messenger
TFD responds to Christmas Eve structure fire
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Martin Luther King Drive, according to a statement from Fire Chief Michael Stephens. According to the release, the Pike County Communications District received a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Troy at 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 24. The Troy Fire Department was dispatched to the location and arrived on scene within four minutes of the call, the statement says.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn experiences high demand for water and most pipe leaks in memory, but no water shortage
Auburn’s Water Resource Management Department received more calls to respond to pipe leaks over the Christmas weekend than ever before, but the City of Auburn is not experiencing any water shortages, unlike many counties across the state. Assistant Director Matt Dunn has worked for the Water Resource Management Department...
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
More than 1,000 Notasulga customers without water in Macon County
NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A water shortage emergency is impacting 1,023 customers who are now without running water in Notasulga, Macon County. Mayor Tommy Miller says when the water does come back on possibly Tuesday night or Wednesday, customers will be under a boiling water notice until the water tests free of bacteria. The town is coming […]
catingtonpost.com
Alabama Women, 85 and 60, Arrested, Sent to Jail for Feeding Stray Cats
A pair of Alabama women, Beverly Roberts, 85, and her friend, Mary Alston, 60, were arrested in Wetumpka, Alabama in June and hauled off to jail when police spotted them sitting inside their cars and suspected they were feeding stray cats. The cat loving seniors were arrested in June after...
Frozen water pipes cause ’emergency’ situation in Alabama town, mayor says
The mayor of an Alabama city declared a state of emergency Christmas day after the city’s water system was nearly out of water after severe cold weather caused pipes to burst all over the city. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. took to social media Sunday sending a Christmas Day...
Water shortage continues in Notasulga, free cases of water at Town Hall
NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – Serious water shortage issues are plaguing Notasulga families as Notasulga Water Department has lost water in the main tank. As of Monday night pallets of water are at Town Hall and Notasulga Water customers can come by and pick up a case. Notasulga is filling its tank off the Loachapoka Water […]
apr.org
Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply
The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
Opelika-Auburn News
Notasulga under boil notice as Wall Street Water Authority works to restore service
As the water authority in south Tallapoosa County and a sliver of western Lee County works to restore service, Notasulga is under a boil notice. Wall Street Water Authority located in Tallassee ran dry Monday after the weekend freeze caused pipes to burst and leak. Tuesday morning, as the system started to restore water service, it released on Facebook a boil notice advising users to bring tap water to a boil for at least one minute then let it cool before using. The boil notice also applies to Notasulga Water System.
WSFA
‘This is an emergency’: Deep freeze causing water issues in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”. “If not stopped, there is a real...
Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama
The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
Wetumpka Herald
Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County
The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
WSFA
Flood damage at 2 Butler County schools after sprinklers burst
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County School System is dealing with the effects of burst water pipes at two schools, caused as temperatures plunged over the Christmas holiday weekend. A sprinkler system burst on Christmas night in the gymnasium at Greenville High School causing “catastrophic” flood damage to the...
WSFA
Union Springs man fatally shot on Christmas Eve
Union Springs, Ala. (WSFA) - A 50-year-old man in Union Springs was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, according to the Union Springs Police Department., Sidney Darian Freeman of Union Springs was shot in the chest from a moving vehicle. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 600 block of...
elmoreautauganews.com
ARIS Holds Two very successful fundraisers with Book Blast and Canned Food Drive
The Airport Road Intermediate School held a Book Blast “Book” Raiser event during the fall and partnered with Books are Fun which put new books in the hands of their students to take home. The Parent Involvement Committee sponsored the Book Blast “book” raiser. ARIS families, friends, and even a few community businesses donated just over $19,000 to purchase these books for the students.
17-year-old killed in head-on crash in Elmore County
A teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Elmore County. The wreck happened at 5:25 p.m. on Alabama 229, about six miles south of Tallassee, said Alabama State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. The 17-year-old, whose name ALEA has not been released, was driving a Honda Accord that...
