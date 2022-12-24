Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a fumble in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to the Jaguars, but, at first, could not figure out what happened. Wilson caught the fourth-and-2 pass from Chris Streveler with 4:20 left in the game and the Jets trailing 16-3. As he cut upfield, Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokon kicked the ball out of Wilson’s hands as he was falling to the ground. “When I watched it and realized he karate kicked it out, I was like, ‘Damn,’ because I didn’t know what happened initially,” Wilson said Wednesday. “I was wondering who hit it out...

