Durango, Mexico Leans into Mezcal To Draw More Tourists
The Mexican destination of Durango will promote new tourism segments and products, including the first mezcal festival. Due to the increased interest of Mexican tourists in mezcal, the city of Durango is looking to strengthen it as a tourist product. Although there is already a mezcal route in Durango, the Tourism Department of the municipality will complement it with "Durango Sabe a Mezcal Fest."
The World's Friendliest Destination Still Resides in Mexico
The tourist-friendly Mexican colonial town of San Miguel de Allende has been named the Most Friendly Destination in the World by the Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. Following the latest honor, the city in eastern Guanajuato has now topped the list of the world's friendliest destinations for...
Mexican Travelers are Flocking to the Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic received nearly 42,000 Mexican tourists in October 2022, according to The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic (MITUR). Direct flights offered by Aeromexico, Arajet and Viva Aerobus have favored the increase in Mexican travelers. Many Mexican tourists like to explore the natural riches of other countries,...
HotelDO Eyes Expansion in Latin America
HotelDO is going all out to grow its footprint in Latin America. "This 2022, we will be closing delighted, with a lot of work, opening new markets, and with new hires," it said. First Look at Omni PGA Frisco, the Largest Resort Development... All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Adds Royalton Splash...
