40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
North Coast Journal
Survivor of the Brooklyn
"We live hard, we die hard, and we go to hell!" — Jorgen Greve, sole survivor of the Brooklyn wreck, two years later, in conversation with maritime historian Wallace Martin. "It looks as though we can make it." By his own admission, First Officer Jorgen Greve encouraged Capt. F. J. Tufvessen to hold course as the Brooklyn steamed out of Humboldt Bay into the Pacific on an ebb tide. That afternoon, Nov. 8, 1930, there was nothing pacific about the ocean. The 137-foot steam schooner, built at Lindstrom shipyard in Grays Harbor, Oregon, in 1901, had survived much worse in her 28 years of service.
North Coast Journal
I read Donna Wildearth's (Dec. 15) article "Gardening for Caterpillars?," a noteworthy topic. Unfortunately, I was surprised to read some of the suggested top native trees/shrubs for Eureka, information which she garnered from National Wildlife Federation's Native Plant Finder (uses zip codes in search box). Some of the plants are not specific to our area. Aspen and most oaks, for example, are not appropriate for our Humboldt Bay area. I went to the website noted in the article and experimented with a few other California cities: It gave the same top natives for Bakersfield, Napa, Monterey and Palm Springs!
North Coast Journal
Rivers Flush with Water, Soon to be Steelhead
The transition to steelhead season is taking a bit longer than anticipated. So far, though it's still early, steelhead fishing has been slow on popular rivers like the Smith, Mad and Eel. But that should change soon. Following a good amount of rain overnight Monday, the rivers Tuesday finally got the flushing they needed. Once the rivers drop down to fishable heights and color, we should see the first big wave of winter steelhead. The Smith will be the first to round into shape, but that may be a few days away. It's predicted to be in the 12- to 14-foot range through the weekend, but should be in great shape by the start of next week. The Chetco could be high and off color all next week if the rain continues as predicted. The rest of the coastal rivers, well, it's going to be a while.
travelawaits.com
14 Beautiful California Towns Our Readers Love (2022)
California has always been a special place. Hundreds of years ago, pioneers and settlers chased its coastline in search of a better life, new opportunities, and famously — gold. All these years later, travelers from around the world are still seeking out all that glitters. But now, that means sun-soaked beaches, renowned food and wine destinations, and a diverse landscape that stretches from the majestic redwoods in the north to the wild desert expanse down south. Our readers have crisscrossed California and shared their favorite towns to visit. Here they are, in no particular order. Because let’s face it: They’re all golden.
A victory for salmon as superfluous dam comes down
photo credit: Courtesy of Cal Trout From the Elwha River in Washington to the Klamath in California dams are coming down and fish are moving back up the freed waterways. Not all dam removals are large scale though. Just south of the little hamlet of Leggett where Highway’s 1 and 101 meet in Mendocino County sits Cedar Creek. A tributary of the South Fork of the Eel River, Cedar Creek had been mostly cut off to spawning salmon for over 60 years thanks to a small decommissioned dam from an abandoned hatchery. Now the eight foot tall dam is gone and Peter Tira with the...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt OES Resources Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Emergency sheltering and supply distribution continues for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, is open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided include temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and small animal sheltering.
San Diego Channel
Search on for suspect in Northern California double murder
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said. Humboldt County sheriff’s deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child's screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child's parents, sheriff’s spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.
krcrtv.com
Fallen trees, other hazards result from North Coast storm
EUREKA, Calif. — As North Coast residents slowly recover from last week's earthquake, another natural phenomenon poses more threats to the community. A storm that hit Humboldt County Monday evening has already caused various hazards, with numerous reports of fallen trees, high surf advisories, record rainfall in parts of Eureka and more.
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
North Coast Journal
Humboldt County's most impactful and memorable stories of 2022
2022 brought a sweemingly unending torrent of news in Humboldt County, so much so that sifting through it to find the year's 10 biggest stories necessitated breaking conventional bounds and adding two bonus entries. It helps that items 11 and 12 on this list are resoundingly positive news — which we can safely say we all need a lot more of these days. As we present our Top 10 stories of 2022, we'll first note a few omissions. The fall of Roe, the conclusion of the Eureka Police Department's texting scandal, the approval of a historically massive fish farm on the Samoa Peninsula and the Lightning Complex Fire that encircled Willow Creek for more than a month all failed to make the cut this year, underscoring what an absolutely wild year we've all had. As we enter 2023, take a moment to reflect and look back on 2022, and let us know what we missed. And let's all hope the coming year builds on the successes of this year while leaving the discord and division behind.
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: Mad River Expected to Hit Monitor Stage, Record Rain as Storm Lashes Humboldt, High Surf Hits the Coast
The Mad River is now expected to hit Monitor Stage near Arcata this afternoon or evening as well as again on Friday, continuing into the weekend, according to NWS. “At 15 ft the river can flood Mad River Road near Tyee City,” NWS states. “This can be treacherous as the road runs right along the river. Turn around, don't drown.”
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of customers without power in Humboldt and Mendocino County
EUREKA, CA — UPDATE: 11:45 P.M. As of 11:40 p.m., 1,500 Ferndale customers are without power due to an unplanned outage, according to the PG&E Outage Map. Meanwhile in Petrolia, 199 customers are also experiencing an outage. UPDATE: 10:40 P.M. Hundreds of customers are without power Monday night due...
kymkemp.com
‘Help us…Help us…My mom’s dying’: Neighbor Describes Shooting That Left a 4-Year-Old an Orphan
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department still seeks Russell Albers in connection with yesterday’s early morning shooting deaths of a four-year-old girl’s parents on Crane Street in Eureka as well as sending two other women to the hospital after shooting them–one of the surviving victims was a former domestic partner of the suspect.
kymkemp.com
Murder Suspect Russell Albers Apprehended After Highspeed Pursuit
Our reporter, Mark McKenna, has confirmed with Sheriff Honsal that the suspect taken into custody just before 3 p.m. on December 28, is Russell Albers, the suspect in a double homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of December 27. After an hour-long highspeed pursuit that saw Albers’ vehicle...
fishgame.com
Chased By Drug Runners-In The Woods!
It was a perfect setup for the mission. That mission was to try out our new night vision goggles and to record night wildlife sounds in the stunningly beautiful mountains near Willow Creek, Ca. When I tell you this was in the middle of nowhere it might be hard for...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 8:42 a.m.] Three Gunshot Victims Located at a Residence in Eureka
At approximately 12:30 a.m., three people are reported to have been shot at a residence in the 4800 block of Crane Street in Eureka. The first officers on the scene reported finding two people deceased and one female alive. However, one of the Eureka Police officers also said to start...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Deemed Unsafe After Last Week’s Quake, Eureka’s 107-Year-Old Lloyd Building Will be Demolished
It’s had a good run, but one of Eureka’s oldest commercial buildings will soon be demolished. The Lloyd Building, as it’s been known since the middle of last century, suffered its latest blow with last Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which further destabilized the decrepit structure’s masonry facade and dislodged exterior bricks, one of which went crashing through the roof the audio/video retailer next door.
kymkemp.com
An Estimated 4.2 Quake Made Christmas Eve More Exciting.
This is the largest quake we remember since the 6.4 on Tuesday!. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Felt it in East Eureka. Very mild, yet ominous without doubt. Always the (pun intended) underlying threat of more to come!
North Coast Journal
Rio Dell Update: Boil Advisory Lifted, 25 Homes Red-Tagged, GoFundMe Campaign Started for Impacted Residents
Rio Dell’s boil advisory was lifted this morning, according to City Manager Kyle Knopp, who said in a news release that residents may start safely drinking the city’s water. The advisory had been in effect since the Dec. 20 earthquake, which struck the Eel River Valley especially hard.
4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.
