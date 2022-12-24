Dec. 26 New Corporations
The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Oct. 17-21 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
5 & 2 Associates LLC, agent Stephanie Judkins, 1420 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. B, Greenville.
B Edits LLC, agent Brianna Monique Torres, 1928 Cornerstone Drive, Winterville.
Battle Rentals and Transportation LLC, agent Shyun D. Battle, 1212 Zoysia Drive, Rocky Mount.
Blue Collar Trucking LLC, agent Ray Ferreiro, 2616 Jefferson Drive, Greenville.
Calypso Counseling PLLC, agent Ashely Lauren Andrews, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400-141, Greenville.
Cassandra Place LLC, agent Cassandra A. Silver, 710 Argus Place, Rocky Mount.
Castle Vera LLC, agent Vera Estella Nicholson, 710 Argus Place, Rocky Mount.
Cat4 Designs LLC, agent Carla Michelle Asby-Trainor, 171 Adams Lane, Washington.
CNIP LLC, agent Cindy Haddock, 3534 Cherry Run Road, Washington.
Cooke Landscaping LLC, agent Randy Kevin Cooke, 4730 Woodsway Lane, Farmville.
Danny and Katie: Nurses For Hire Inc., agent Daniel Alan Hill Sr., 486 Seashore St., Grimesland.
DPPG Real Estate LLC, agent Gina P. Glick, 1003 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Dr. Duck Family Medicine LLC, agent Pamela Megathlin Brown, 6487 N.C. 11 North, Bethel.
Dreamer Transport LLC, agent Yes, 3802 Aurora Drive, Greenville.
E.N.L. Transportation LLC, agent Jazznique Williams, 603 Mount Olive Road, Windsor.
Earlybird Max LLC, agent Albert Earl Burney, 1105 Colonial Ave., Greenville.
Essy’s Sweet Bakery Inc., agent Esmeralda Chavez Sanchez, 1249 Highland Drive, Washington.
Executive Image Grooming Lounge LLC, agent Brandon Jamal Richardson, 2250 N. Main St., Tarboro.
FAB-CON Machinery Development Corp., agent Christopher Bruce Snyder, 236 Loggerhead Court, Washington.
Faria Furniture LLC, agent Justin Kyle Bernel, 106-D W. Victoria Court Greenville.
Farias Home Sweet Home Cleaning Services LLC, agent Aaron Seth Farias Sr., 4045 Linwood Smith Court, Ayden.
Geaux Big Ventures LLC, agent Michelle F. Eble, 1717 Circle Drive, Greenville.
Genesis Pathway to Wellness PLLC, agent Katisha Mitchell, 529 Hamilton Road, Fountain.
Gramercy Gift Baskets LLC, agent Erin M. Coates, 362 W. Washington St., Bethel.
H & N Eva Nails LLC, agent Hieu Nguyen, 4420 E. 10th St. Unit 116, Greenville.
Harbor Church — Washington NC Inc., nonprofit, agent Jennifer Jones, 1817 W. Fifth St., Washington.
Impressive Reflections Photography LLC, agent Nashira P. Rozier, 3513 Lena Lane, Greenville.
ITZOurTurn LLC, agent Anthony Nelson, 1059 Tommys Lane, Williamston.
J-5 Express LLC, agent Joe R. Murchison, 457 Evergreen Drive, Winterville.
JDS Ventures LLC, agent Joy Green Smallwood, 310 Bellcrest Drive, Washington.
K & LG Lawncare Services LLC, agent Keshie Denese Malloy, 2355 Vineyard Drive F8, Winterville.
Kidero Transport LLC, agent Kimberly D. Rodgers, 119 Pearl Drive, Greenville.
Kylian’s Deli & Grocery Inc., agent Maria Teresa Marte, 207 W. Third St., Robersonville.
Leary Rental Services LLC, agent Cotye Leary, 2452 N.C. 45 North, Colerain.
Lewis Logistics NC LLC, agent Odell Demcatries Lewis, 105 Stafford Drive, Pikeville.
LJ & G Enterprises LLC, agent Laurie P. Whitesell, 3107-B, Evans St., Greenville.
Local HVAC LLC, agent James Garland Sills Jr., 1602 Pine St., Tarboro.
MDWalker Counselor & Consulting Inc., agent Marlo Denise Walker, 1624 Bedford Road, Rocky Mount.
MGB Transport and Logistics LLC, agent Master Gee Bond, 108 Oak Grove Ave., Greenville.
Nanny’s Kitchen & Bake Shop LLC, agent Leslie G. Perkins, 700 Strickland Road, Walstonburg.
New Greenville Church, nonprofit, agent James L. Hagler, 110 Martinsborough Road, Greenville.
New Realty Investment Partners LLC, agent Denise Harper Davis, 203 Burrington Road, Greenville.
One Body One Source, nonprofit, agent Tirrell Lynn Summers, 2465 Jay Circle, Greenville.
PAMpire LLC, agent Nancy Anton, 213 Silo Farm Road, Aulander.
Pokejet Collectibles LLC, agent Jon-Erik William Taylor, 605 Winstead Road, Greenville.
Queen Fix My Crown Woman’s Empowerment, nonprofit, agent Shoron Higgs, 138 Cooper Hill Road, Windsor.
S & S Home Improvement LLC, agent Steven Cyrus, 563 Taylor Road, Chocowinity.
Seahorse Marine Detailing LLC, agent Michele Johnson, 2715 E. Second St., Greenville.
SEB Investments LLC, agent Sue Ellen Brock, 862 Laurie Ellis Road, Winterville.
Selling Eastern NC Properties LLC (p/l/n JayMark Properties LLC), agent Mark K. Smith, 1008 Palmer St., Tarboro.
Skye Professionals LLC, agent Lyvonda Staton, 303 Plaza Drive, Greenville.
Southern Paisley Boutique LLC, agent Megan Fry, 846 Brickyard Court, Greenville.
Taft Management Group LLC (p/l/n Taft Management Payroll LLC), agent Thomas F. Taft Jr., 631 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
TCRV JAX LLC, agent Travelcamp LLC, 2320 N.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
The Iota Nu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., nonprofit, agent Garrett Taylor, 1200 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville.
The Nail Studio & Academy LLC, agent Latricia Best, 201A S. Pointe Drive, Winterville.
The Raynor Brothers LLC, agent Curtis Leon Raynor Jr., 1530 Evans St. Ste. #106, Greenville.
Tilley Fix It LLC, agent Tyler Lee Tilley, 1203 Forbes St., Greenville.
Tipp Util LLC, agent Joseph Bernard Dupree II, 123 W. Third St., Greenville.
Trusted Cherry Transportation LLC, agent Jaquelle Markeith Cherry, 1923 White Hollow Drive, Greenville.
Urban Edge Accessories LLC, agent Candida Ruffin, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400-332, Greenville.
Wading Bird LLC, agent Kelly L. McCarvill, 104 Creekview Lane, Washington.
Winstead Hotels Inc. (p/l/n Winstead Hotels LLC), agent Nish Patel, 1101 Royal Ridge Drive, Rocky Mount.
Wynn’s Roofing & Home Improvements LLC, agent Thomas Hark Wynn Jr., 1101 Taylor Estates Road, Williamston.
Yorkies “C” Us LLC, agent Latasha Cox, 1781 E. Hanrahan Road, Ayden.
