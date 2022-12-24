Dec. 26 Building Permits
GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Nov. 26-Dec. 2:
BARCO Inc., 950 Criswell Drive 101, commercial alteration, $5,875.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 1301 W. 10th St. Unit B, commercial upfit, $50,000.
Coastal Building Solutions, 3517 Lena Lane, residential additions, $30,000.
Southern Energy Management, 3700 Colony Woods Drive, residential alterations, $40,436.
Freedom Forever, 521 Kiesee Drive, residential alterations, $13,555.
GenS Built LLC, 707 Douglas Ave., residential remodel, $30,000.
Cannons Construction, 105 Eric Court A, residential alterations, $800.
Freedom Forever, 2605 Rhinestone Drive, Winterville, residential solar panel installation, $8,578.
Multifamily Roofing Services.com, 954 Allen Road A, commercial re-roofing, $337,500.
Multifamily Roofing Services.com, 944 Allen Road A, commercial re-roofing, $337,500.
Multifamily Roofing Services.com, 950 Allen Road A, commercial re-roofing, $337,500.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4664 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $292,900.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1800 Dew Meadow Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $248,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4644 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $263,600.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4643 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $229,500.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4648 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $314,800.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4652 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $263,400.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4660 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $314,800.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4656 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $292,900.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4637 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $263,600.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4640 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $263,400.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4647 Slatestone Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $305,000.
No contractor listed, 121 Harell St., residential storage building, $25,000.
Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 105 Martinsborough Road, residential pool, $52,000.
Big Kahuna Pools, Spas and More Inc., 3113 Taberna Drive, residential in-ground pool, $72,146.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Nov. 16-22:
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 307 Shortleaf Drive, Grimesland, kennel, $240,640.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 297 Shortleaf Drive, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $294,000.
Margaret V. Agnew, 121 W. Railroad St., Bethel, commercial renovation, $88,000.
Justin J. Harkleroad, 1011 Harbor Circle, Grimesland, Lot 12, residential renovation, $12,800.
Andrew Cobb, 1129 Dogwood Ridge Drive, Winterville, residential storage building, no estimate.
Joe Travis Warren, 2504 Ella Bell Run, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $266,880.
Jonathan T. Schatz, 3382 Brick Kiln Road, Greenville, residential alteration, $36,560.
Torsten Liebich, 215 Seventh St., Ayden, residential renovation, $101,280.
Kenneth A. Sims, 475 W. Railroad St., Bethel, detached residential accessory, $25,000.
Richard A. Langley, 3631 J.C. Galloway, Road, Greenville, porch, $26,500.
