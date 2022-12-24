Changes in microbiology and antimicrobial resistance patterns warrant reevaluation of our current therapies for this condition. The morbidity and mortality in patients with necrotizing soft tissue infections (NSTIs) remain high, with about one-fifth of patients experiencing amputation or death.1 Although the mortality rate of patients with NSTIs decreased from 28.3% before 2000 to 20.6% after 2000 across data from 109 studies, the past 20 years have not seen further improvements.1 Many of the available data on NSTIs come from observational studies and their meta-analyses. An April 2018 Cochrane Review identified only 3 randomized controlled trials evaluating medical or surgical treatments for NSTIs, with fewer than 200 patients enrolled between them.2 The slow development of new evidence is partly due to the infrequency of NSTIs, whose published estimated incidence ranges from 0.2 to 6.9 per 100,000 person-years.3 Given the rarity of NSTIs and limitations of the current evidence for treatment, a recent review proposed NSTIs to be “a major neglected worldwide disease.”3 This article highlights recent updates and controversies in the field, focusing on changes in microbiology, antimicrobial resistance patterns, and adjunctive antitoxin treatments.

