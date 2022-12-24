ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: RV fully engulfed in Abilene, cause unknown

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to an RV on fire near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Meander Street. Around 9:30 p.m. on December 22, firefighters responded to a fire on Meander Street. Upon arrival, the crew found an RV, located behind a vacant house, fully engulfed. No one […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

What caused the collapse of the Abilene Reporter News Building?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The constant crumbling of brick and bustle along the sidewalk has been normal in Downtown Abilene as the old Abilene Reporter News building has been demolished over the past two months, but a loud bang around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday caused shoppers and business owners to wonder what went wrong. Hailey Garthwaite, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: House fire in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –A house has caught on fire near the corner of Grape Street and North 18th Street. UPDATE – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) received the call around 3:04 p.m. and the fire started behind the house. AFD confirmed no injuries. Witnesses told KTAB/KRBC that occupants were asleep at the time of the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man accused of intentionally causing house fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of intentionally causing a house fire has been arrested. Jon Bailey was taken into custody for Arson following a house fire on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon. A press release states first responders arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. and found a fire […]
ABILENE, TX
kwhi.com

ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL

An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
CALDWELL, TX

