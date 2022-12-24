Read full article on original website
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Greer Graduates! - Hardin-Simmons UniversityHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Three Cowboys Earn Academic All-American AccoladesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
When was the last “White Christmas” in West Texas?
White Christmas and west Texas are not two words you typically see in the same sentence unless it regards the lack of White Christmases in the area, however, there have been a few occasions west Texans have witnessed the magic of a snowy Christmas.
BREAKING: RV fully engulfed in Abilene, cause unknown
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to an RV on fire near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Meander Street. Around 9:30 p.m. on December 22, firefighters responded to a fire on Meander Street. Upon arrival, the crew found an RV, located behind a vacant house, fully engulfed. No one […]
What caused the collapse of the Abilene Reporter News Building?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The constant crumbling of brick and bustle along the sidewalk has been normal in Downtown Abilene as the old Abilene Reporter News building has been demolished over the past two months, but a loud bang around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday caused shoppers and business owners to wonder what went wrong. Hailey Garthwaite, […]
BREAKING: House fire in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –A house has caught on fire near the corner of Grape Street and North 18th Street. UPDATE – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) received the call around 3:04 p.m. and the fire started behind the house. AFD confirmed no injuries. Witnesses told KTAB/KRBC that occupants were asleep at the time of the […]
5 residents receiving assistance after converted shed catches Abilene home on fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five residents are receiving assistance after a converted shed caught an Abilene home on fire Monday afternoon. The fire happened at a property on the 1700 block of Grape Street around 3:00 p.m. First responders arrived at the scene and found a backyard shed that had been converted into a living […]
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
Abilene man accused of intentionally causing house fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of intentionally causing a house fire has been arrested. Jon Bailey was taken into custody for Arson following a house fire on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon. A press release states first responders arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. and found a fire […]
Crime Reports: Unknown suspect steals game console, $2 drink from Abilene rec facility
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4000 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Motor VehicleA victim reported a […]
BREAKING: Two suspects flee after crashing, flipping car during test drive in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects fled the scene after crashing and flipping a car they were test driving in Abilene Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Lynwood Lane and Leggett Drive just before 12:30 p.m. It’s unknown if there were any injuries because police are still looking for the suspects who […]
kwhi.com
ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL
An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
Crime Reports: $7,200 worth of firearms stolen during Abilene vehicle burglary
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2800 block of S 41st Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim alleged a suspect […]
