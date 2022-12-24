Read full article on original website
NWA Christmas Special Results (12/24): Kratos, Pretty Empowered, Rhett Titus In Action
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its NWA Christmas Special on December 24. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. NWA Christmas Special Results (12/24) - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. Alex Caytal & Shepherd Lutz. - Eric Jackson def. Sodapop. - The Country...
Tony Khan: Our January 4th Show Won't Have The Finger Poke Of Doom
AEW will kick off the new year with AEW Dynamite on January 4 in Seattle. The first AEW show of 2023 will feature a new set design, marking a new era for the company. Though WCW didn't close until 2001, the January 4, 1999 episode of WCW Nitro damaged the product in the eyes of many fans as the show closed with Hulk Hogan winning the WCW Championship by hitting a finger poke on Kevin Nash.
Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, 2022 | What Do You Guys Wanna Talk About? With Sean Ross Sapp 12/28/22
Jimmy Van is out of the office, so Sean Ross Sapp is discussing all of the topics YOU want for December 28, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life...
Tony Khan Discusses Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure, Says That It Affected Multiple Departments
Tony Khan discusses Cody Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling. The wrestling world has been turned on its head multiple times in 2022, but one of the first shocking moments of the year came on February 15, when Cody Rhodes announced that he was leaving AEW. Rhodes, alongside The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), was considered to be a founding father of the company and was often featured in top programs on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks Announced For 1/4 AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho will kick off the new year by facing each other on AEW Dynamite. After engaging in a war of words on the December 21 edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks are set to meet in singles action on the first Dynamite of 2023. Jericho offered Starks the chance to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. When Starks firmly turned him down and insulted him, the JAS beat him up until Action Andretti made the save.
AEW Rampage On 12/23 Records Highest Viewership Number Since April, Demo Rating Also Up
The numbers are in for the December 23 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 566,000 viewers. This number is up from the 464,000 viewers the show drew on December 16. This is the highest viewership number that Rampage has drawn since April 8, 2022.
Dax Harwood Was Offended Colt Cabana Made Fun Of His Accent When FTR Joined AEW
Dax Harwood discusses his relationship with Colt Cabana. The infamous CM Punk press conference at AEW All Out began with Punk taking aim at Colt Cabana. The former friends turned into enemies after Cabana sued Punk for over $1 million following their court victory against WWE doctor Christopher Amann in August 2018. Punk countersued and the lawsuits were eventually settled and dismissed in September 2019.
Nyla Rose: STEALING Things, Cutting More Promos In AEW, AEW Fight Forever | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose!!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Mike Mansury Reflects On Putting Together Talking Smack And Segment With The Miz And Bryan Danielson
In 2016, WWE premiered Talking Smack on the WWE Network. The SmackDown post-show was hosted by Renee Paquette (Renee Young in WWE) and SmackDown GM Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan in WWE). The show featured a wrap-up of SmackDown and included guests from the show. Speaking to Renee Paquette on The...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Preview w/ Kevin Kelly, Francesco Akira, Gideon Grey | NJPW Bread Club
The Bread Club breaks down the card, from top to bottom, give predictions and are joined by a star studded lineup to talk Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Voice of NJPW, Kevin Kelly returns to talk about the historic event. They are joined by 1/2 of the NJPW IWGP JR Heavyweight Tag Team Champions as Francesco Akira talks about his first ever Tokyo Dome match & lastly they are joined by the only Lord in all of NJPW, Mr Lord Gideon Grey. If you are preparing for Wrestle Kingdom 17, this is the show for you.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/26): Athena, Dralistico, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 26, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26) Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose defeated Karizma & Leva Bates.
Jay White: I'm Prepping For Okada By Building Chicken Coops, That's How I View Him
Jay White discusses his preparation for his upcoming IWGP World Heavyweight Championship bout at Wrestle Kingdom 17. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Jay White is set to defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. The match will be the sixth time that the two have faced off in singles action, but it will also be the second time that the pair have faced off at a Wrestle Kingdom event.
Ric Flair On 'Becoming Ric Flair' Documentary: It's Very Good And Fair, I'm Really Happy With It
Ric Flair discusses his new documentary. "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair", takes a deep dive into Flair's life and career. As a 16-time world champion and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Flair is one of the most iconic legends in the wrestling world. The documentary premiered on Peacock on December 26. Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Stephen A. Smith, and Charlotte Flair, among others, appeared on the program.
Kenny Omega: Without Me, NJPW Has Lacked Charisma, Magic, And Eyeballs Watching
Kenny Omega is ready to being the magic back to NJPW. Omega will return to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he faces Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship. Omega hasn't competed in NJPW since Wrestle Kingdom 13 when he lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega...
Jimmy Jacobs Reflects On Bullet Club Photo That Led To WWE Firing, Gives Triple H's Reaction
Jimmy Jacobs, who worked in WWE as a writer after a successful in-ring career on the independent scene, was fired from the company in October 2017. The firing came after Jacobs took a photo with Bullet Club members The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll. Bullet Club were at WWE Raw filming a Being The Elite bit.
Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set For NXT New Year's Evil 2023
A new tag team match is set for NXT New Year's Evil. After weeks of postponing the match to make sure that all competitors would be at 100%, Indus Sher, the tandem of Veer Mahaan and Sanga will take on Julius and Brutus Creed live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at NXT New Year's Evil.
Billie Starkz, Daddy Magic, AR Fox, WorkHorsemen, More In Action On 12/27 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (12/27) - The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) vs. The Hughes Brothers (Terrence & Terrell Hughes) - The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan. - Fuego Del Sol vs. Lucky Ali. - "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson. Fightful will have...
AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash (12/28): Samoa Joe Set To Defend TNT Gold, Best Of Seven Continues
It's Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and you know what that means!. On the final Wednesday of 2022, AEW plans on closing out the year with a smash, a New Year's Smash. Tonight, All Elite Wrestling presents the final AEW Dynamite of 2022. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and more will be in action. Samoa Joe will also defend his TNT Championship and we will get the penultimate, and potentially final, match in the series between Death Triangle and The Elite.
DEFY Wrestling Hosting Dynamite After Party On 1/4, Nakamura Arrives In Japan, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, December 28, 2022. - DEFY Wrestling will be hosting a AEW Dynamite after party on January 4, 2023:. - Shinsuke Nakamura arrived in Japan earlier this morning for his upcoming match with The Great Muta:. - Although Daniel Garcia won't be at...
Flip Gordon Discusses 'Amping Up' Conspiracy Theory Gimmick, Pushing 'No Mask' And 'Flat Earth'
Flip Gordon has gone from mercenary to unreal in wrestling, pushing conspiracy theories, which he says is part of his wrestling character. Gordon was a mainstay in Ring of Honor from 2017 to 2021, and is now involved in AAA, NWA and other independent promotions. Speaking on the 3 Count...
