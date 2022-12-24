ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Tony Khan: Our January 4th Show Won't Have The Finger Poke Of Doom

AEW will kick off the new year with AEW Dynamite on January 4 in Seattle. The first AEW show of 2023 will feature a new set design, marking a new era for the company. Though WCW didn't close until 2001, the January 4, 1999 episode of WCW Nitro damaged the product in the eyes of many fans as the show closed with Hulk Hogan winning the WCW Championship by hitting a finger poke on Kevin Nash.
Tony Khan Discusses Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure, Says That It Affected Multiple Departments

Tony Khan discusses Cody Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling. The wrestling world has been turned on its head multiple times in 2022, but one of the first shocking moments of the year came on February 15, when Cody Rhodes announced that he was leaving AEW. Rhodes, alongside The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), was considered to be a founding father of the company and was often featured in top programs on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks Announced For 1/4 AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho will kick off the new year by facing each other on AEW Dynamite. After engaging in a war of words on the December 21 edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks are set to meet in singles action on the first Dynamite of 2023. Jericho offered Starks the chance to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. When Starks firmly turned him down and insulted him, the JAS beat him up until Action Andretti made the save.
Dax Harwood Was Offended Colt Cabana Made Fun Of His Accent When FTR Joined AEW

Dax Harwood discusses his relationship with Colt Cabana. The infamous CM Punk press conference at AEW All Out began with Punk taking aim at Colt Cabana. The former friends turned into enemies after Cabana sued Punk for over $1 million following their court victory against WWE doctor Christopher Amann in August 2018. Punk countersued and the lawsuits were eventually settled and dismissed in September 2019.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Preview w/ Kevin Kelly, Francesco Akira, Gideon Grey | NJPW Bread Club

The Bread Club breaks down the card, from top to bottom, give predictions and are joined by a star studded lineup to talk Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Voice of NJPW, Kevin Kelly returns to talk about the historic event. They are joined by 1/2 of the NJPW IWGP JR Heavyweight Tag Team Champions as Francesco Akira talks about his first ever Tokyo Dome match & lastly they are joined by the only Lord in all of NJPW, Mr Lord Gideon Grey. If you are preparing for Wrestle Kingdom 17, this is the show for you.
Jay White: I'm Prepping For Okada By Building Chicken Coops, That's How I View Him

Jay White discusses his preparation for his upcoming IWGP World Heavyweight Championship bout at Wrestle Kingdom 17. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Jay White is set to defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. The match will be the sixth time that the two have faced off in singles action, but it will also be the second time that the pair have faced off at a Wrestle Kingdom event.
Ric Flair On 'Becoming Ric Flair' Documentary: It's Very Good And Fair, I'm Really Happy With It

Ric Flair discusses his new documentary. "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair", takes a deep dive into Flair's life and career. As a 16-time world champion and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Flair is one of the most iconic legends in the wrestling world. The documentary premiered on Peacock on December 26. Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Stephen A. Smith, and Charlotte Flair, among others, appeared on the program.
Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set For NXT New Year's Evil 2023

A new tag team match is set for NXT New Year's Evil. After weeks of postponing the match to make sure that all competitors would be at 100%, Indus Sher, the tandem of Veer Mahaan and Sanga will take on Julius and Brutus Creed live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at NXT New Year's Evil.
AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash (12/28): Samoa Joe Set To Defend TNT Gold, Best Of Seven Continues

It's Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and you know what that means!. On the final Wednesday of 2022, AEW plans on closing out the year with a smash, a New Year's Smash. Tonight, All Elite Wrestling presents the final AEW Dynamite of 2022. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and more will be in action. Samoa Joe will also defend his TNT Championship and we will get the penultimate, and potentially final, match in the series between Death Triangle and The Elite.
