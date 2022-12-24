ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns

When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco

MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
Did You Know Denver Colorado Turned Down the Olympics?

I love strange facts about states. Ever since I was a young child, blessed as I was with the original Animaniacs on TV and their propensity to sneak education into all the chaos of children's animation, I've just always found an indescribable joy in finding out some odd truth about a place. Particularly, a place that I have lived.
Statewide task force to fight organized retail theft

A statewide task force has been set up to help fight organized retail theft, and the online resale of stolen goods. Attorney General Phil Weiser made the announcement Wednesday about the coordination among local law enforcement. Senator-elect Dylan Roberts, who represents Northwest Colorado, helped with the bill that goes into...
Colorado Veteran’s Hand-Made Carousel Tells a Touching Story

A Colorado veteran has been working on a carousel for nearly three decades. He originally began doing so as a means to heal from the struggles he faced while stationed in Vietnam, but has also consequently brought joy and healing to many others in the process. How the Colorado Veteran's...
Colorado Doctor’s Estate Denies He Botched Cody Woman’s Spinal Surgery

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The estate of a deceased Colorado surgeon is denying in federal court that he botched the spinal surgery of one of his Wyoming patients. Saying her back surgery left her leg numb and dysfunctional, Cody resident Sylvia Hutton filed a lawsuit...
Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022

It was a record-setting year for Colorado, thanks to hula hoops, carabiners, and wrapping paper. In May 2022, Jenny Doan set two hula hoop world records in Denver. She climbed the most consecutive stairs while hula-hooping (10,241), and one day later, she spun the most hula-hoops ever while suspended upside down (23).
Strong winds ahead of next approaching blast of snow

We have an approaching storm system bringing back a hit of snow before the new year. Ahead of this system jet stream enhanced wind gusts will be rocking the Front Range as Tuesday goes on.There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range foothills and mountains of the state both north and south. Wind gusts may reach 75 to 85 mph in some spots. Denver is not in the warning area but, may see gusts of wind up to 30 mph.The strong westerly winds will be a downslope, warming wind for the Denver metro area and eastern...
