Read full article on original website
Related
Travel alert: ‘Treacherous’ Colorado conditions ahead
Colorado officials are warning travelers of "treacherous" road conditions this weekend in parts of Colorado, urging them to "delay travel if possible."
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns
When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
15 Colorado Wine Bars With Near Perfect Google Reviews
You haven't lived until you've sat down and enjoyed a magnificent Colorado wine at one of the Centennial State's amazing wine rooms. Do a little looking, and you'll find many of these rooms boast near-perfect 5-star Google Reviews. Colorado's incredible wine rooms aren't limited to the big cities. For that...
Eight Strange Places You Can Check Out in Colorado
Colorado has no shortage of great tourist attractions. Of course, when we think of Colorado tourist attractions we think of places like Red Rocks, Mesa Verde, and Garden of the Gods. However, there are also plenty of non-traditional and, dare I say, weird attractions in the Centennial State as well....
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
What Are Tuberculosis Huts and Why Did Colorado Have Them?
Colorado has a lot of history, but one massive page out of the history books isn't as well known as others, and that is the state's history of tuberculosis treatment. Prior to penicillin, tuberculosis patients flocked to Colorado for numerous reasons and often lived in what were known as tuberculosis huts.
Hiker calls for help after spotting mountain lion on Colorado peak
On Christmas night, search and rescue teams deployed into Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range after nightfall to find a hiker who was concerned a predator may be lurking. According to Custer County Search and Rescue, their team was called out to assist in the mission at about 9:30...
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco
MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
Did You Know Denver Colorado Turned Down the Olympics?
I love strange facts about states. Ever since I was a young child, blessed as I was with the original Animaniacs on TV and their propensity to sneak education into all the chaos of children's animation, I've just always found an indescribable joy in finding out some odd truth about a place. Particularly, a place that I have lived.
25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
cpr.org
2,000 boxes of Colorado archives documents to be checked for damage after multiple pipes leak
Burst pipes caused water to spread across four floors of the Colorado State Archives in downtown Denver on two days in the last week. The extent of the damage isn’t yet clear; workers will have to remove about 2,000 boxes of documents and check them for damage, according to Doug Platt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Personnel and Administration.
steamboatradio.com
Statewide task force to fight organized retail theft
A statewide task force has been set up to help fight organized retail theft, and the online resale of stolen goods. Attorney General Phil Weiser made the announcement Wednesday about the coordination among local law enforcement. Senator-elect Dylan Roberts, who represents Northwest Colorado, helped with the bill that goes into...
This Is Colorado's Best Nachos
If you're craving crunchy goodness, Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in every state.
94kix.com
Colorado Veteran’s Hand-Made Carousel Tells a Touching Story
A Colorado veteran has been working on a carousel for nearly three decades. He originally began doing so as a means to heal from the struggles he faced while stationed in Vietnam, but has also consequently brought joy and healing to many others in the process. How the Colorado Veteran's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Doctor’s Estate Denies He Botched Cody Woman’s Spinal Surgery
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The estate of a deceased Colorado surgeon is denying in federal court that he botched the spinal surgery of one of his Wyoming patients. Saying her back surgery left her leg numb and dysfunctional, Cody resident Sylvia Hutton filed a lawsuit...
Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022
It was a record-setting year for Colorado, thanks to hula hoops, carabiners, and wrapping paper. In May 2022, Jenny Doan set two hula hoop world records in Denver. She climbed the most consecutive stairs while hula-hooping (10,241), and one day later, she spun the most hula-hoops ever while suspended upside down (23).
Colorado Is Home To This Amazing Can’t Miss Holiday ICE Tradition
If you're looking around Colorado for something fun to do with your family or out-of-town guests, you've got to take them to this truly one-of-a-kind holiday ICE tradition!. Don't Miss This Amazing Colorado Holiday ICE Tradition. It's one of the coolest holiday traditions across Colorado. Literally. It may even be...
Two storms eyeing southern Colorado
Two storms are on the way to southern Colorado as the holiday season comes to a close. The mountains will get heavy snow with both and there is potential over the plains.
Strong winds ahead of next approaching blast of snow
We have an approaching storm system bringing back a hit of snow before the new year. Ahead of this system jet stream enhanced wind gusts will be rocking the Front Range as Tuesday goes on.There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range foothills and mountains of the state both north and south. Wind gusts may reach 75 to 85 mph in some spots. Denver is not in the warning area but, may see gusts of wind up to 30 mph.The strong westerly winds will be a downslope, warming wind for the Denver metro area and eastern...
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 3