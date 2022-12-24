Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Feeding Our Future fraud investigation casts scrutiny on Minnesota nonprofits
After reading the news about Feeding Our Future, the donor had a pressing question for Nonoko Sato: "How do we know an organization is fraudulent?" Nonprofits across Minnesota are facing similar questions because of the Feeding Our Future investigation, involving more than $250 million in alleged fraud - the largest pandemic-related fraud in the United States, prosecutors say, and one of the largest federal fraud cases ever in the state.
Court TV
Prosecutors request 10-year sentence for Utah ‘Real Housewives’ star
NEW YORK (KSTU) — If the federal government has its way, a Utah reality television star will spend the next decade behind bars for taking part in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. In a sentencing submission filed Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office asked Judge Sidney Stein to sentence Jen Shah...
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
‘Do Not Be Like This Guy!’ MN Police Post About This Dangerous Winter Action
I think about all the crazy things I've seen on Minnesota roads, cars covered in snow, people driving on the shoulder to pass, and of course the left lane hangers. One Minnesota police department is raising awareness about a dangerous winter driving habit that can have fatal consequences. Driving without scraping off your windshield of ice and snow.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
kduz.com
MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1
Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa mom wanted on child endangerment charges caught in Minnesota
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother facing multiple charges of child endangerment and neglect of a dependent child has been arrested in Minnesota after almost two years on the run. Ericka Rankins, 37, was located in November by the United States Marshals Service, according to a news...
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in double killing at St. Paul transit station
A 26-year-old St. Paul man believed to be "armed and dangerous" is suspected of killing two young men at a downtown St. Paul transit station this month, police have announced. The Metro Transit Police Department has identified the suspect as Martin Orea. Police say anyone who sees Orea should not...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners
cash spread outPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.
fox9.com
Minnesota's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ringing in the new year for workers, the minimum wage rate throughout Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation and be raised for both small and large employers beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023,...
cowboystatedaily.com
South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem Gets Flamethrower For Christmas. Will It Start Arms War Among Govs?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In what could be the start of a flaming arms race among Western politicians, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is showing off a flamethrower her staff gave her for Christmas. An inquiry into whether Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s staff might consider...
Minnesota man indicted in $1.6M romance scam involving crypto exchanges
DENVER -- A 37-year-old Minnesota man has been federally indicted in a $1.6 million cryptocurrency scam that targeted a Colorado woman who was looking for romance.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Colorado, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.The indictment states that in early 2018 Akindele posed as an Italian-American businessman named Frank Labato while using a dating website. There, he allegedly made contact with a widow from Colorado.Online communications turned into phone calls, the indictment says, in which Akindele fed the woman phony details about his work...
80 head of Colorado cattle missing, presumed stolen
The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is offering a reward for information after a large number of cattle were reported missing in the southeastern corner of the state.Approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing, the agency stated in a press release Friday. The cows are predominantly black and have one of two brands, a S JM or Lazy TC. Most of the cows also bear a blue ear tag. The animals are presumed stolen, although the association's press release did not state what circumstances lead its personnel to believe the cows' disappearance is a criminal matter. It also did not state when the animals were discovered missing nor where they were taken from. Neighboring states have been notified of the missing livestock by the Colorado Brand Board. The Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) 523-6677.
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota
Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
North Dakota cybercrime victims lose the most in the United States
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although it seems less common, cyber crimes (criminal activities that involve computers and online networks) have seen a tremendous rise in popularity in recent years. Activities like phishing, online theft and harassment, while not always reported, are huge dangers in the United States. In 2021 by itself, the FBI received 847,376 […]
boreal.org
Minnesota tracking ‘forever chemicals’ in state’s drinking water, braces for changing regulations
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media recently published an exclusive four-part series on PFAS in Cook County and beyond. You can find the start of the series here. For Steve Johnson, a sip of water from the tap seems almost a luxury after the private well on his East Metro property was found to have elevated levels of "forever chemicals."
Unemployment Rates Edged Higher Across SE Minnesota in November
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - After two consecutive months of declines, the unemployment rate for the Rochester area edged a little higher in November. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the jobless rate for Olmsted County was at 1.6% last month. The rate was up 2-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month but was 2-tenths of a point below the rate from November of last year. It was also considerably below the 2.3% rate from November 2019 before the start of the pandemic.
AZFamily
Man indicted for 25 semi-trailers fires in 8 states, including Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A Michigan man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for setting fire to three semi-trucks in Arizona. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan, faces similar charges across several other states as well. Pricop was arrested on a federal criminal complaint in...
Fun 104.3
Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
Comments / 3