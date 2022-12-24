Read full article on original website
A massive winter storm is sweeping across the U.S., making holiday travel dangerous
On a day when millions of Americans were expected to be traveling for the winter holidays, a massive cold weather system marched across most of the contiguous United States, bringing record-breaking cold, gusty winds and dangerous precipitation to states from Montana to Alabama. The National Weather Service estimated that much...
Heavy snow in Japan leaves at least 17 dead and dozens injured
TOKYO — Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways,...
Southwest cancels another 4,800 flights as its reduced schedule continues
Hundreds of thousands of travelers hoping to fly on Southwest Airlines this week are likely to be left in limbo a few days longer. After canceling roughly 13,000 flights in the last few days, the airline is planning to remain on a reduced flying schedule for a few more days, its CEO said in a statement late Tuesday.
Southwest cancels 5,400 flights in less than 48 hours in a 'full-blown meltdown'
A historic winter storm has tangled holiday travel and brought dangerous conditions to a big chunk of the United States, but no airline has struggled more to navigate the Christmas holiday rush than Southwest Airlines. Southwest canceled more than 2,900 flights Monday — at least 70% of its schedule for...
