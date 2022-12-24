ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

Heavy snow in Japan leaves at least 17 dead and dozens injured

TOKYO — Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways,...
KVCR NEWS

Southwest cancels another 4,800 flights as its reduced schedule continues

Hundreds of thousands of travelers hoping to fly on Southwest Airlines this week are likely to be left in limbo a few days longer. After canceling roughly 13,000 flights in the last few days, the airline is planning to remain on a reduced flying schedule for a few more days, its CEO said in a statement late Tuesday.
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy