Predictions for Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) are gearing up to face the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) in Week 16.

Just as we have over the past six seasons, the Chiefs Wire staff will offer its weekly predictions for each Chiefs game. Below you’ll find all of our picks for Kansas City’s Week 16 matchup against the Texans on Saturday, Dec. 24 at Noon CT at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Charles Goldman's prediction:

It’s the second consecutive week where I feel like a Chiefs victory is going to hinge on committing to the run game. The Seahawks are the second-worst team in the league at defending the run. Only the Texans have allowed more rushing yards this season. They’re also tied for second worst in the NFL with rushing touchdowns allowed with 19. If you’re not giving Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco a combined 25 or more carries in Week 16, you’re not doing yourselves any favors. The passing defense isn’t particularly stout for Seattle either, but they have 11 interceptions on the season, which is right around the league average.

On the defensive side of the ball, attacking the interior offensive line as opposed to the talented rookie bookend tackles will be key for Kansas City. Finding ways to get Chris Jones isolated in one-on-one matchups, will be their best shot at creating consistent pressure on Saturday. In the secondary, they’ll have their hands full with DK Metcalf, but they’ll also need to be wary of Kenneth Walker, Noah Fant and Will Dissly attacking the middle of the field. A strong performance from the safeties and linebackers could really go a long way toward securing victory.

This might be the last gasp for the Seahawks’ playoff hopes, so expect them to pull out all the stops. At the end of the day, I expect a home victory for the Chiefs as an early Christmas present for all of the Chiefs Kingdom.

Chiefs 35, Seahawks 24

Nick Roesch's prediction:

The Seahawks are coming into Arrowhead a desperate team as they are a half-game out of the NFC playoff picture. I expect them to play hard and be well prepared by future hall-of-fame coach Pete Carroll, but will that be enough to overcome all the injuries Seattle is suffering through?

The Seahawks will be without key starters in Tyler Lockett, Al Woods and Ryan Neal. They will especially miss Woods and Neal considering their defense isn’t great even with them. I expect the Chiefs to put up plenty of points as usual, and hopefully, they solve the turnover problems they’ve had as of late.

I also expect the Seattle offense to put up points. The K.C. defense hasn’t been able to stop anyone lately and Geno Smith is having a career year. In the end, I don’t think the Seahawks can keep up with the Chiefs and I expect Chris Jones to have a big day against a mediocre Seattle offensive line.

Chiefs 34, Seahawks 27

Ed Easton Jr.'s prediction:

The Kansas City Chiefs have their sights set on the top seed in the AFC, entering Week 16 needing wins and some help. The AFC West goal is accomplished, and the team will have their hands full with a desperate Seattle Seahawks team on Christmas Eve.

The Chiefs will need to focus on running the game and win at the line of scrimmage against Seattle’s defensive line. Patrick Mahomes will be sharp as expected, but he’ll get more help on jet sweeps with a healthier Kadarius Toney playing an extended role. An excellent game for Travis Kelce to push his numbers forward in the all-time tight end rankings, as he should reach the end zone on Saturday.

After being snubbed from the Pro Bowl, the defense will be led by a spirited and highly motivated Nick Bolton. The defensive line will need to rattle Geno Smith and take him out of his comfort zone with relentless pressure. The key to victory will be the Chiefs not beating themselves with turnovers, and if that happens, it should be a Merry Christmas in Kansas City.

Chiefs 35, Seahawks 17

Wesley Roesch's prediction:

On paper, the Chiefs should take care of Seattle handily given the latter’s injuries on both sides of the ball. But we all know how that goes — the Chiefs allow inferior teams to stay in the game and make it close. There’s no reason to believe this game will be any different.

Regardless, the Chiefs should win this one. Seattle has a bad run defense which K.C. can take advantage of with its newly-found effective running back duo of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. I also expect the Chiefs’ defense to actually generate some pressure since the Seahawks don’t have a good offensive line.

Of course, in true Chiefs fashion, this will probably remain close due to some weird turnovers or bad defense by K.C. Still, the Chiefs are after the No. 1 seed, so they’ll be focused enough to capture the win at home.

Chiefs 31, Seahawks 24