Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
willmarradio.com
Charges expected to be filed by noon Wednesday in Mall of America murder
(Bloomington, MN) -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is expected to file charges by noon today (Wednesday) against the suspects in Friday night's deadly shooting at the Mall of America. Prosecutors were granted a charging extension Tuesday as they continue to review evidence in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson from St. Paul. Officers said the five suspects were jailed pending second-degree murder charges. Three of the suspects are age 17 and two are 18. Investigators believe one of the adults pulled the trigger and say they're still looking for one more suspect.
redlakenationnews.com
Feeding Our Future fraud investigation casts scrutiny on Minnesota nonprofits
After reading the news about Feeding Our Future, the donor had a pressing question for Nonoko Sato: "How do we know an organization is fraudulent?" Nonprofits across Minnesota are facing similar questions because of the Feeding Our Future investigation, involving more than $250 million in alleged fraud - the largest pandemic-related fraud in the United States, prosecutors say, and one of the largest federal fraud cases ever in the state.
News for all of Minnesota. Not just the Twin Cities.
Big news isn’t limited to the metro area, and neither is MinnPost’s essential reporting. We bring you stories from all over Minnesota, especially legislative news, that you just can’t find anywhere else. Will you pitch in with a tax-deductible donation of ANY amount right now to help...
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
‘Do Not Be Like This Guy!’ MN Police Post About This Dangerous Winter Action
I think about all the crazy things I've seen on Minnesota roads, cars covered in snow, people driving on the shoulder to pass, and of course the left lane hangers. One Minnesota police department is raising awareness about a dangerous winter driving habit that can have fatal consequences. Driving without scraping off your windshield of ice and snow.
FOX 21 Online
CHUM to Receive $2 Million from Minnesota Congressionally Directed Spending
DULUTH, Minn. – “We’re so happy to have heard the news that CHUM is receiving two million dollars from congressionally-directed spending. This will allow us to be able to expand our shelter capacity to respond to the shelter crisis that we are having now,” CHUM Executive Director, John Cole says.
kduz.com
MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1
Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
fox9.com
Minnesota's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ringing in the new year for workers, the minimum wage rate throughout Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation and be raised for both small and large employers beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023,...
Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in double killing at St. Paul transit station
A 26-year-old St. Paul man believed to be "armed and dangerous" is suspected of killing two young men at a downtown St. Paul transit station this month, police have announced. The Metro Transit Police Department has identified the suspect as Martin Orea. Police say anyone who sees Orea should not...
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota
Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
Man killed in St. Paul's North End neighborhood in record 40th homicide of the year
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood overnight.According to police, officers responded late Tuesday night to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. When they arrived, officers found a man in an alley suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It is the 40th homicide of 2022 in the city, which is a record. Investigators are processing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
Minnesota man indicted in $1.6M romance scam involving crypto exchanges
DENVER -- A 37-year-old Minnesota man has been federally indicted in a $1.6 million cryptocurrency scam that targeted a Colorado woman who was looking for romance.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Colorado, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.The indictment states that in early 2018 Akindele posed as an Italian-American businessman named Frank Labato while using a dating website. There, he allegedly made contact with a widow from Colorado.Online communications turned into phone calls, the indictment says, in which Akindele fed the woman phony details about his work...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Miller to immediately introduce bill fully eliminating state tax on Social Security benefits
When the new legislative session begins in January, Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) will introduce a bill to fully eliminate the state’s income tax on Social Security benefits. Minnesota is 1 of only 12 states that still tax Social Security benefits and Miller believes it is long overdue for seniors to get this much-deserved relief.
tcbmag.com
Did the Booze Boom Bust?
Over one week in October, Craft & Crew Hospitality, a restaurant group that owns six spots across the Twin Cities, sold 500 nonalcoholic beverages. We’re not talking Coca-Cola here—we’re talking about a well-crafted mixed drink or a nonalcoholic beer or wine. This is in addition to the sale of 200 THC beverages, which only became an option at the restaurant after Minnesota’s July law change. Over the same period last year, the company sold fewer than 100 nonalcoholic (NA) beverages.
boreal.org
Winter storm summary for NE Minnesota on December 21-24
Image: The Bay of Grand Marais had the strongest wind from this winter storm, with 74 mph reported - WDIO News. A powerful, cross-country winter storm originated in the Pacific Northwest on December 20, 2022, bringing up to two feet of snow to the Cascades. As the storm tracked east, it brought high snowfall accumulations, bitter cold temperatures, and power outages along with it.
New Laws That Take Effect January 1st in Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect. Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.
