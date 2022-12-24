ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

The 30 Best Kris Kristofferson Quotes

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0jVm_0jtdsGvs00

The 86-year-old, Texas-born Kris Kristofferson has lived about 11 lives. If his career was made into a book, it would be more like a series of installments. Part Harry Potter, part Johnny Appleseed.

For starters, he’s been a hitmaker for other artists, the writer of such standards as “Me and Bobby McGee,” which was made famous by Janis Joplin, and “For the Good Times,” made famous by Ray Price and others.

Kristofferson, as a performer, was also a member of the famed country group, The Highwaymen, with Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash. Could there have been a more rough and rugged group of infamous songwriters? That group was a major factor in outlaw country music.

But wait, there’s more. Kristofferson is also a celebrated actor, performing in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, the Blade trilogy, and many more.

Indeed, he’s a legend in his own right. But what did the artist have to say about the world outside of his work? What are his thoughts on life and love, his craft, and more? Let’s dive into the 30 best Kris Kristofferson quotes.

1. “Looking back, I’m surprised I had the nerve to do it, but I’m glad I did. Performing the songs and performing in film was just a part of my personality, just like football and boxing at one point in my life. I was able to lose myself in both of them, and that was a good feeling.”

2. “What really makes me happy now is my home. I know that I have that to lose. But I don’t see losing it. And I don’t care if I never do another movie. And I don’t care if I never get back on the road. I like to think that I’m gonna do that. But if I don’t, I can live with that.”

3. “Every album I’ve made is about what I’m experiencing at the time.”

4. “Havin’ Dylan cover one of your songs is like being a playwright and having Shakespeare act in your play.”

5. “I have a special place in my heart for Nashville because it saved my life back in the day.”

6. “By not having to live up to people’s expectations, I was somehow free.”

7. “Right after I resigned from the Army in 1965, I flew helicopters for oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. I flew personnel from rig to rig, and I’d live on a platform out at sea.”

8. “I’ve never really felt comfortable co-writing. I usually go at my own speed, you know.”

9. “Being in love with a lot of people is incompatible with a stable family life.”

10. “I always had to wait until something hit me, and I could write it. But when I would cut an album, to me it represented the time that I spent since the last one. Just the way I was looking at the world.”

11. “I grew up listening to Hank Williams and Johnny Cash, so arriving in Nashville in the ’60s was really exciting for me.”

12. “I’ve had a life of all kinds of experiences—most of them good. And I’ve got eight kids and a wife that puts up with everything I do and keeps me out of trouble.”

13. “I think I’m a much better father as an older man than I was with my first kids. Occasionally, I have to yell at the little guys, but they don’t take me seriously. ‘Listen to the old guy,’ they say. ‘Isn’t he great? He’s mad.'”

14. “I don’t think I’m that good a singer. I can’t think of a song that I’ve written that I don’t like the way somebody else sings it better.”

15. “The one thing I regret is missing the time with my older children when they were young.”

16. “To do the things that I did, I’m amazed that I had the audacity—like resigning from the Army and becoming a janitor and a songwriter.”

17. “Songs are just like your kids. You love them all, and they’re all different. I can’t really pick out favorites.”

18. “I’ve come to appreciate how special a song is compared to other art forms because you can carry it around in your head and your heart, and it remains part of you. It just comes as natural as a bird to me, always did. It’s the way singer-songwriters make sense of our lives.”

19. “I’ve been trying to think of things to tell my kids, something that I could pass down, and it’s like, gee whiz, I maybe never learned anything that didn’t contradict itself.”

20. “The older I get, the less conservative I become.”

21. “If God made anything better than women, I think he kept it for himself.”

22. “The most valuable thing to me seems to be time, and with time, I can be great. I have been… and I will be.”

23. “I feel like I’m kind of lazy, but I keep the yard looking good.”

24. “When I wrote ‘Help Me Make It Through the Night,’ I was on an oil platform out in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico and was just thinking of myself.”

25. “Tell the truth. Sing with passion. Work with laughter. Love with heart. ‘Cause, that’s all that matters in the end.”

26. “I remember I had an actor friend—a close friend from college—Anthony Zerbe. He sent me a telegram before I started my first movie, ‘Cisco Pike.’ It said, ‘Have a good time. Ignore the camera.’ That was the extent of my training.”

27. “Everything that I write is sort of autobiographical, and I don’t know that I’m getting better, but I’m certainly running out of time.”

28. “Human rights is something that wasn’t hard to be inspired to write about because there have been so many violations of those rights.

29. “I’ve never forgotten a single record I cut or a song I wrote.”

30. “I am grateful every morning I wake up. I have a big family full of kids, who laugh all the time and love each other.”

Courtesy New West Records

Comments / 2

Related
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

13 Of The Most Controversial Songs In Country Music History

It seems like everything’s controversial these days. No matter what you say or do, there’s pretty much always going to be somebody who gets mad at you for it (usually somebody hiding behind a keyboard). Country music is no exception – and it’s not just a recent thing,...
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Melissa Newman on why her father, screen star Paul Newman, would have hated social media

Melissa Newman looks uncannily like her mother, the actress Joanne Woodward, the blonde hair, striking features and innate confidence shining through.Her white T-shirt is etched with the face of her father, screen legend Paul Newman, although the signature underneath the face is nothing like his, she says, laughing.On a whistle-stop tour to promote his posthumous memoir, The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, Melissa, known as Lissy, the middle daughter of Newman and Woodward, explains that more than 10 years after he died from lung cancer aged 83 in 2008, the family discovered unpublished interviews and transcripts in his basement...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Hill

What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy