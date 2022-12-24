ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Behind the History and the Meaning of the song “Last Christmas” by Wham!

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P18R5_0jtdrzB000

The British-born pop duo Wham! wrote one of the most recognizable Christmas tunes around.

For those who ride around listening to Christmas songs on the radio whenever in the car, the synthy single has likely come on a time or two in the past few weeks.

The group, which was formed in 1981, was comprised of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. Thanks to songs like “Last Christmas,” the duo went on to become one of the most successful pop bands of the 20th century, selling more than 30 million albums in just a four-year span, from 1982 to 1986 (before Michael would go solo).

[RELATED: Behind The Meaning of the Holiday Classic “Twelve Days of Christmas”]

Other big songs from the duo include “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Everything She Wants.” But we’re not here to talk about regular ol’ pop hits. We’re here to talk Christmas. More accurately, we’re here to talk about “Last Christmas.”

The Song’s History and Meaning

Originally released in December 1984, the song was written and produced by George Michael. After its release, “Last Christmas” spent five consecutive weeks at No. 2 in the U.K. Singles Chart, elbowed out of the top spot by Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” (Fun fact: Michael also performed on that song. So, it would seem, he was the King of Christmas in 1984.)

“Last Christmas” finally hit No. 1 on the U.K. Singles Chart nearly 40 years later on New Year’s Day 2021. Prior to that, the song held the record for the highest-selling single that never hit No. 1. In 2021, it hit No. 1 with 9.2 million streams and 1,555 downloads.

The song, which is about love and loss and includes upbeat music with sorrowful lyrics, was written by Michael when he and Ridgeley were visiting his parents. Michael wrote the song in his childhood bedroom and played an early version of it for Ridgeley soon after, which the bandmate called “a moment of wonder.” When the song was recorded later in 1984, Michael played every instrument on the track.

Plagiarism Accusations

In the mid-1980s, the publishing company Dick James Music, on behalf of the songwriters of “Can’t Smile Without You,” which was made into a hit by Barry Manilow, filed a plagiarism lawsuit, claiming that “Last Christmas” stole the melody from “Can’t Smile Without You.” But the case was dismissed by the court after a musicologist presented the judge with 60 songs from the past 100 years that all had similar chord sequences and melodies.

Cover Versions

The song has been covered innumerable times, but some especially notable occasions include renditions by the cast of Glee in 2009, which was later released on iTunes as a charity single.

Pop star Ariana Grande also recorded a version of “Last Christmas” and that soulful offering was the lead single from her 2013 album, Christmas Kisses.

Canadian country star Carly Rae Jepsen released her version in 2015, which she later performed in Rockefeller Center for the NBC Christmas television special.

Taylor Swift covered the song for her 2007 EP, The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection.

And the Backstreet Boys released a cover of the track in 2022, part of their holiday album, A Very Backstreet Christmas.

Final Thoughts

Remorse is a strong feeling. And this song is all about that. Coupled with the hope of a better future, and more love received, Michael sings:

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special

The song then goes on to tell the story of two lovers meeting, eyeing each other from across the room. The singer and his lover entranced. But is this right? Is this perfect?

[RELATED: Behind the History and the Meaning of the Name (and Song): “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”]

In truth, it is not perfect. And what makes this so resonate around the holiday season, too, is that perhaps this is the feeling we’ve each had with the past 12 months. We tried to connect with the year, tried to love it, and wished it loved us, but it didn’t work out. Now, this coming year, to save ourselves from tears, maybe the next 12 months ahead will be more special.

Maybe.

Photo by Steve Rapport/Getty Images

Comments / 10

Related
WFAA

Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song

YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button. With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
Whiskey Riff

13 Of The Most Controversial Songs In Country Music History

It seems like everything’s controversial these days. No matter what you say or do, there’s pretty much always going to be somebody who gets mad at you for it (usually somebody hiding behind a keyboard). Country music is no exception – and it’s not just a recent thing,...
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

People shocked to discover what nutcrackers are actually for

Nutcrackers have become a staple part of Christmas decor — but their actual purpose has been a shock to some. Turns out, the true function of nutcrackers lies within its name. People have taken to social media to express their surprise after discovering nutcrackers are actually used to crack nuts. It may seem obvious given the name of the figurine, but it seems to have gone right over so many people’s heads. “‘You’re telling me that nutcrackers can actually crack nuts?’ -Me, Thanksgiving 2022,” one person tweeted. “Oomf genuinely didn’t know that nutcrackers crack nuts I’m sobbing rn,” another said. “Nutcrackers are actually used to crack...
iheart.com

TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post

A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Distractify

Mariah Carey's Live Performances Have Some Convinced That She Lip-Syncs

It goes without saying at this point that Mariah Carey is one of the most successful solo singers in the history of modern pop music. However, for years she has been facing allegations that her live performances aren't exactly all that live. Indeed, many listeners have accused the singer of lip-syncing on different occasions, a claim that has marred some other huge stars including Beyoncé and Ashlee Simpson throughout their respective careers.
News Breaking LIVE

Music Icon Announces Incurable Diagnosis

Legendary singer Celine Dion has announced that she has received a diagnosis of an incurable condition and that she will be forced to cancel her upcoming tour. According to Deadline, the 54-year-old Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome.
Daily Mail

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy