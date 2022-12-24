ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

From Bing Crosby to Mariah Carey —Musicians’ Holiday TV Specials Ranked

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zqm4y_0jtdresz00

Holiday television specials have been a long-running tradition. With showy performances and festive productions, they’ve been a way to celebrate the season and reflect on another year that’s come and gone. Many big names regularly host such seasonal spectaculars, but it’s the big voices that captivate and leave the most lasting impressions.

Several musicians have had their hand in hosting holiday specials, but few have been truly great at it. It’s a difficult job, balancing a clever rapport, giving show-stopping performances, and maintaining a festive spirit all while most likely wearing glitter.

Here are the musicians who have done the holiday special justice.

8. Happy Holidays with Bing and Frank (1957)

Christmas’ leading men, Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra hosted a night full of crooners, carols, and stiff cocktails. Happy Holidays with Bing and Frank is a striking time capsule. Taking place in a mid-century modern bachelor pad, the variety show captures two legendary vocalists as they do what they do best—Christmas.

7. Amy Grant’s Headin’ Home For The Holidays (1986)

In her first holiday special, the Queen of Christian pop, Amy Grant, hosted a white Christmas in Montana where she learned about the history of the land, met taxidermic roadkill, and got in the festive spirit with the help of some of her friends. The event saw guest appearances by Art Garfunkel, Dennis Weaver, and Ed Begley, Jr. in this at-times hokey, but heartwarming holiday affair.

6. Johnny Cash Christmas Special (1978)

The Man in Black looks good in shades of red and green. Hosting Christmas specials regularly throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s, Johnny Cash and his family became viewers’ holiday traditions themselves. The 1978 Johnny Cash Christmas Special, in particular, welcomed guests Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge to perform alongside the show-stealing comedy stylings of Steve Martin.

5. A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (2018)

The 2018 holiday variety show, hosted by power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, saw a guest list like any other. From musical guests like Awkwafina, Meghan Trainor, and Stevie Wonder to comedy’s finest like Zach Galifianakis, Retta, and Ben Schwartz, the night was punctuated with laughs, hits, and plenty of good tidings.

4. The Carpenters at Christmas (1977)

Brother-sister duo Karen and Richard Carpenter hosted their first Christmas special in 1977. Full of quick-witted storytelling, classic holiday songs, and guests galore, The Carpenters at Christmas is a lovable and relatable look into the family affair.

3. The Judy Garland Christmas Show (1963)

A special holiday episode of Judy Garland’s variety television series, The Judy Garland Christmas Show invites fans along for a cozy moment with the star and her family. It offers an intimate look inside the life of Garland as she sings and dances carefree and casually alongside her young children, Lorna and Joey Luft, and her teenage daughter Liza Minnelli.

2. John Denver & the Muppets: A Christmas Together (1979)

The Muppets and the holidays just make sense. Throw John Denver in the mix and there is nothing much better than A Christmas Together. Opening with a whiplash-inducing puppet-filled rendition of “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” the show gets even more muppet-y from there. Denver could have gotten lost in the flurry of felt and fluff, but he held his own with a cool charm amid the muppet madness.

1. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (2020)

No one does the holidays like Mariah Carey, so it was only natural for the “All I Want For Christmas is You” pop icon to host her own Christmas special. Throughout her 2020 festive extravaganza, she delivered on the holiday magic during a time when positivity and cheer were in great demand. With a grabbing storyline, stunning performances, and a roster of guest stars like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special was one for the books.

Photo: Courtesy of Decca/UMe

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Mariah Carey Thinks Nick Cannon Isn't Spending Enough Time With Their Twins As Comedian Preps For Baby No. 12: Source

All Mariah Carey wants this Christmas is for ex-husband Nick Cannon to be a doting dad! The spouses co-parent 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, but since the comedian is also a father to nine other children, he has to divide up his schedule.The predicament has caused the Grammy-winning songstress, 52, to ask Cannon, 42, to "carve out" more time with their tots, a source told Radar.Meanwhile, another source claimed the actor doesn't see a problem with how he manages things, sharing, "Nick thinks it's crazy wonderful having all these kids."In addition to the 11 tykes Cannon is already a father...
Distractify

Mariah Carey's Live Performances Have Some Convinced That She Lip-Syncs

It goes without saying at this point that Mariah Carey is one of the most successful solo singers in the history of modern pop music. However, for years she has been facing allegations that her live performances aren't exactly all that live. Indeed, many listeners have accused the singer of lip-syncing on different occasions, a claim that has marred some other huge stars including Beyoncé and Ashlee Simpson throughout their respective careers.
WFAA

Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song

YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button. With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
People

Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
talentrecap.com

John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident

The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
RadarOnline

Mariah Carey Shunned By Broadway Bigwigs Who Believe 'She Knows Nothing About Theater'

The show must go on! Mariah Carey became co-producer of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot because of her love for Marilyn Monroe — but even Marilyn couldn't have gotten the diva to attend opening night. The 52-year-old star's absence left theater bigwigs unimpressed, with sources claiming they don't believe Mariah belongs on Broadway, RadarOnline.com has learned. "People were scratching their heads over Mariah being a Broadway producer. She knows nothing about theater and has never been very interested in Broadway," the insider dished.The source added that many think the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer...
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
musictimes.com

Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'

Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
Glamour

Behold Willow Smith’s Crystal-Studded Hip Cutouts

Willow Smith—along with her mother, Jada, and siblings, Jaden and Trey—showed up to support her father at the premiere of Emancipation on November 30. The evening marked the family's first red-carpet appearance since the infamous Oscars slap and ensuing scandal. Willow wore a showstopping pair of Stella McCartney...
LOUISIANA STATE
TMZ.com

Darlene Love Shows Sell Out After Mariah Carey Calls Her Queen Of Christmas

Darlene Love is feeling the love this holiday season ... her shows have sold out after getting blessings from Mariah Carey, who anointed her the ultimate Queen of Christmas. Darlene's rep, Len Evans, tells TMZ ... Darlene hasn't personally spoken to MC since all the social media banter about who should hold the title as the Xmas Queen, but she couldn't be happier after Mariah gave her her flowers.
People

Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'

"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'"...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy