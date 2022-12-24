ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 22

Shirley Richardson
4d ago

thank you for not saying he's a "Colorado man"... hold these immigrants totally Responsible fir their Unlawful ways! they bringing Nad culture here with them! deport him once his sentence is served, and his restitution is fully paid. let this be a lesson for the Victim. keep your circle clean!

Reply(1)
17
The View
4d ago

Lots of fraud going on with these people. They stole a bunch of money from feed the children from Minnesota...millions of dollars. The rest home scam was a big one for them too. They scam all this money and leave the country and go back home and live like millionaires. That leaves us with hungary children & A buse for the eldery. Wake up America.

Reply
18
Tom Barrett
4d ago

jail deport the sob whatever good that does. the country he is from would stone him to death in the square. is that a problem?

Reply
12
Related
KROC News

Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
STILLWATER, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Feeding Our Future fraud investigation casts scrutiny on Minnesota nonprofits

After reading the news about Feeding Our Future, the donor had a pressing question for Nonoko Sato: "How do we know an organization is fraudulent?" Nonprofits across Minnesota are facing similar questions because of the Feeding Our Future investigation, involving more than $250 million in alleged fraud - the largest pandemic-related fraud in the United States, prosecutors say, and one of the largest federal fraud cases ever in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa mom wanted on child endangerment charges caught in Minnesota

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother facing multiple charges of child endangerment and neglect of a dependent child has been arrested in Minnesota after almost two years on the run. Ericka Rankins, 37, was located in November by the United States Marshals Service, according to a news...
DES MOINES, IA
kfgo.com

Minnesota Dept. of Labor announces new state minimum wage rates

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota Department of Labor announced the state’s new minimum wage rates Wednesday. The new rates for large employers will be at least $10.59 per hour. Small businesses will be required to pay at least $8.63 per hour. Large employers have gross annual...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota

Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
HERMANTOWN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man indicted in $1.6M romance scam involving crypto exchanges

DENVER -- A 37-year-old Minnesota man has been federally indicted in a $1.6 million cryptocurrency scam that targeted a Colorado woman who was looking for romance.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Colorado, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.The indictment states that in early 2018 Akindele posed as an Italian-American businessman named Frank Labato while using a dating website. There, he allegedly made contact with a widow from Colorado.Online communications turned into phone calls, the indictment says, in which Akindele fed the woman phony details about his work...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

80 head of Colorado cattle missing, presumed stolen

The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is offering a reward for information after a large number of cattle were reported missing in the southeastern corner of the state.Approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing, the agency stated in a press release Friday. The cows are predominantly black and have one of two brands, a S JM or Lazy TC. Most of the cows also bear a blue ear tag. The animals are presumed stolen, although the association's press release did not state what circumstances lead its personnel to believe the cows' disappearance is a criminal matter. It also did not state when the animals were discovered missing nor where they were taken from. Neighboring states have been notified of the missing livestock by the Colorado Brand Board.   The Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) 523-6677. 
COLORADO STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ringing in the new year for workers, the minimum wage rate throughout Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation and be raised for both small and large employers beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023,...
MINNESOTA STATE
ncsha.org

Minnesota Housing Announces 2022 Project Selections

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA — On Thursday the Minnesota Housing board of directors approved funding selections of $165.5 million to create and preserve 2,156 homes, apartments and manufactured home community lots. “It’s a great day to announce that we’re creating thousands of new homes across the state that are permanently...
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota

Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

19-year-old murdered inside Mall of America is identified

The victim of the Friday night homicide inside the Mall of America has been identified as 19-year-old Johntae R. Hudson. The St. Paul teen was inside Nordstrom at the Bloomington mega mall when he was fatally shot Friday around 7:49 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Hudson died of multiple gunshot wounds.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations

AFTON, Minn. – With more than 19,000 flights canceled across the country, some travelers are ditching rescheduled flights all together. Some Minnesotans opted for impromptu road trips instead.Steph Winsor made it back to Afton to see her family, but her flight back home to Denver was canceled. She couldn't find another flight for three more days at three times the cost.MORE: Feds demand accountability, help for passengers as Southwest experiences historic "meltdown"Winsor got in a spare family car and drove for two days, something she never wants to do again."For me, the holidays really are about spending time with people...
AFTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It's a full-blown crisis": State leaders hope to address PCA shortage in upcoming session

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota leaders say the state is in a home healthcare crisis.The most recent data show Minnesota has more than 7,000 job vacancies in the personal care industry.WCCO covered the story of Dennis Prothero in November, a Stillwater man who suffered the effects of not being able to find a personal care assistant (PCA) to hire.READ MORE: Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"Prothero died shortly after that story aired of COVID and pneumonia."That was heartbreaking to know you can't physically be there to help your father through these tough times,"...
MINNESOTA STATE
1037theriver.com

Check Out Entire Neighborhood Eerily Abandoned in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. You hear about abandoned buildings or abandoned homes, even abandoned businesses all the time, but it's seldom you come across an entire neighborhood that has been abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Young girl from western Minnesota granted wish on Christmas Day

(Barnesville, MN)--A family from western Minnesota says they received a special delivery despite severe weather. The family says 13-year-old Shelby Sistad's wish was granted after she had sent a letter to Santa asking for a three-wheeled bicycle. She received the special bike in time for Christmas. Sistad continues to battle epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Her first regular bike was stolen before she got to ride it, and she was injured after riding her second bike.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy