ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crossing $900M Globally as New Holiday Movies Get Iced

By Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHirj_0jtdr0rI00

Outside of Avatar: The Way of Water , a brutal weather system named Storm Elliott is taking the merriment out of holiday moviegoing at the North American box office .

The bomb cyclone has brought freezing temperatures, high winds, snow and ice to a wide swath of the country. Traditionally, the Christmas corridor is one of the most lucrative times of the year for Hollywood studios and theater owners. This year is an exception, between a less crowded marquee, Storm Elliott and ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the flu and the RSV virus. Another bummer: It’s never great when Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday and Christmas on a Sunday. Put another way, studios are already looking to next week to make up for lost ground.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

In a bummer for the year-end box office, Christmas weekend revenue could be down as much as 50 percent from 2019 — before the pandemic struck — and, more worrisome, 33 percent from 2021. And overall revenue for Christmas Day was an estimated $44 million, the worst showing in at least two decades, excluding 2020, according to Comscore. Last year, for example, revenue for Dec. 25 was $58.1 million, as a way of comparison.

Disney and 20th Century’s Avatar 2 will easily win the four-day holiday weekend in North America with an estimated Friday to Monday gross of at least $90 million (that’s up from Sunday’s estimate of $82 million) from 4,202 theaters. The big-budget tentpole finished Sunday with a domestic total of $253.7 million and $855.4 million globally. By the end of Monday, the worldwide number will near or cross $900 million worldwide after two weeks in release. Overseas, The Way of Water collected a sizable $168.6 million over Christmas weekend (three days) for a foreign total through Sunday of $601.7 million, including more than $100 million from China.

DreamWorks Animation and Universal’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish , which opened midweek and received an A CinemaScore, will have no trouble coming in No. 2 with a projected four-day holiday gross of $20 million and six-day opening of $26.9 million from 4,099 theaters.

The family pic had been tracking for a launch in the $30 million to $35 million range. Its performance underscores ongoing concern about the strength of the family market as the industry recovers from the pandemic. Universal remains convinced The Last Wish will have a long run in theaters since it faces little competition in the coming weeks.

Overseas, The Last Wish has earned a total of $32.5 million for a projected global cume of $57.2 million through Monday.

TriStar’s Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Paramount’s Babylon are also having a hard time. Both films opened Friday.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is expected to open to $6.8 million for the four days from 3,625 theaters (Sony insiders believe that number could climb higher). The Whitney Houston biopic earned an A CinemaScore from audiences after garnering glowing reviews. At the international box office, I Wanna Dance With Somebody collected a very modest $2.6 million from its first 31 international markets.

Paramount’s star-packed Babylon , which received a C+ CinemaScore, is looking like a major disappointment unless it rebounds next week. Damien Chazelle’s period Hollywood movie, which runs north of three hours — similar to Avatar 2 — is projected for a four-day opening of $5.3 million from 3,343 theaters.

At the specialty box office, The Whale expanded into a total of 603 cinemas over Christmas. The A24 film is expected to earn roughly $1.4 million for the four-day weekend.

Among new offerings, Sarah Polley’s acclaimed Women Talking opened Friday in eight theaters. The MGM and UAR film, like numerous other titles, is no doubt being impacted by freezing temperatures in key markets such as New York. The film is projecting a $54,700 four-day debut for a location average of $6,837.

Sony Pictures Classics’ Living opened in three locations in New York and Los Angeles for an estimated four-day gross of $17,300 and location average of roughly $7,078.

Dec. 25, 8:25 a.m. : Updated.
Dec. 26, 9 a.m. : Updated.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 11

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr Are Engaged

Two years after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title, team controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss has another reason to celebrate. She and actor Jay Mohr are engaged, a representative for Buss told The Hollywood Reporter. The couple have yet to set a wedding date. More from The Hollywood ReporterKyrie Irving Rejoins Nets, Apologizes for Hurt His Actions CausedWarner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Talks "Weak" Advertising Market, DC Plans and HBO LossesNike Splits With Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Fallout Buss, 61, has previously posted to social media about the relationship, including a tweet from September 2021 on her 60th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘That’s So Raven,‘ ‘Family Matters’ Star Orlando Brown Arrested for Domestic Violence

Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown was arrested on Thursday in Ohio, the latest in a string of arrests for the That’s So Raven and Family Matters actor. Brown was arrested and booked on misdemeanor domestic violence charges Thursday, an officer with the Lima police department told The Hollywood Reporter. Local authorities were called to a residence on the 400 block of Baxter Street following a report of a fight around 9:30 a.m., according to a police report. More from The Hollywood ReporterDaniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans' Sweater in 'Knives Out'Ronan Vibert, 'Saving Mr....
LIMA, OH
The Mary Sue

10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022

2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
RadarOnline

Will Smith Upset New Movie 'Emancipation' Is Bombing At Box Office Following Chris Rock Slap

When Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva announced the 2023 Golden Globe nominees on December 12, one name was conspicuously absent. Nearly nine months after he slapped host Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage, Will Smith and his prestige slave drama, Emancipation, were completely snubbed — and sources say Hollywood's cold shoulder didn't go unnoticed by the disgraced actor, RadarOnline.com has learned.Moviegoers aren't exactly impressed, either. On its opening weekend, them $120 million flick earned a reported average of just $3k per screen. All of which dismayed the 54-year-old former box office powerhouse, who'd clearly been angling for a post-slap...
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Polygon

Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot

Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy