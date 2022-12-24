GALVESTON, Texas — Two people were found dead within miles along Seawall Boulevard on Christmas and Galveston police said they could both be possible drug overdoses. Around 7:20 p.m., police said they responded to calls for service regarding possible overdoses. One was along Seawall near 83rd Street and the other was along Seawall near 53rd Street -- about 2 miles away from each other.

