Kid Fish event at Carver Park Pond
Be sure to save the date, January 28, 2023 for the Kid Fish event at Carver Park Pond, located at 6415 Carver Park Ave. in Texas City. This is a free event for children to learn how to fish. We will provide fishing rods/reels and free hot dogs for the first 150 people. Children need to be accompanied by adults. Hope to see you there!! For more information, call 409-948-3111.
Halted Interstate Expansion Could Proceed in Houston
The controversial expansion of Interstate 45 in Houston could go forward in as soon as two years after officials reached an agreement about the project, reports Dug Begley, who has been following the freeway saga for the Houston Chronicle. “The agreement outlines plans for widening the freeway by adding two...
Callan Marine Wins Contract to Dredge Houston Ship Channel
Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for pipeline deep-draft dredging of the Houston Ship Channel. Callan beat our four other bidders for the project to win the $13,845,450 firm-fixed-price contract. Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with...
SPECKS FOR CHRISTMAS
‘Tis the time for trout on Galveston Island State Park’s flats. GALVESTON ISLAND STATE PARK offers the perfect hotspot for spotted seatrout (also called speckled trout or specks) in December. There’s a plethora of access points for a variety of techniques. The beach side of the park has recently reopened after two years of renovations, but it’s the calmer water of the bay side that’s the perfect place to wade or kayak in the grassy flats.
$34 billion authorized for Ike Dike, construction aimed to protect Texas Coast from hurricane impact
Officials say a disruption from a future hurricane like that of Ike, 13 years ago could have a massive impact on the economy and region.
In Memoriam: Ron Crowder, Sr.
Ronald Lee Crowder, Sr., of La Marque, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in League City, Texas at the age of 74. He was born on July 20, 1948, in Galveston, Texas to James and Ann Crowder. Ron was very active in many organizations throughout his life. Ron...
2020 Election Audit Finds Phantom Voters
The Forensic Audit Division (FAD) of the Texas Secretary of State’s office has identified 188 “phantom voters,” according to the latest audit of the 2020 election. Texas Secretary of State John Scott released a report on December 19 of the final phase of the office’s full forensic audit of the 2020 general election. This audit surveyed the Collin, Tarrant, Harris, and Dallas counties.
Fort Bend Sheriff's Office to step up traffic enforcement
RICHMOND, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has received $124,990 for additional traffic enforcement to catch drunk drivers, speeders, distracted drivers, seat belt violators, and other lawbreakers who cause fatal car crashes. The funding comes from a Texas Department of Transportation grant. The Strategic...
Fentanyl seized in Houston is enough to 'kill everyone in Houston and the surrounding areas'
HOUSTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling Fentanyl, "the deadliest drug threat facing the country." It’s such a growing problem in Houston as Fentanyl seized by the DEA doubled this year. The amount of Fentanyl found and confiscated by the DEA in Houston in 2022 alone, is alarming....
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This Year
Houston's winter freeze of 2022Photo byTwitter. Last Thursday, Houston experienced freezing temperatures and residents lost power. So it appears the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT still has more work.
Apartment residents unable to contact management that left them without heat or power in SE Houston
Action 13 investigates why The Park at Sutton Hill residents were left without power or heat in below-freezing temps for at least four days.
Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death
HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
Extended Stay America guests in Baytown left out in the cold after flooding
"We used up our last Christmas money just to get a room so he can be warm," one of several guests who were displaced from a motel spoke told ABC13 after being left out in the cold.
Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend. On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.
Family members say mechanic was executed in north Houston over $500 repair bill
Luis Casillas died after being shot in a parking lot. Houston police haven't released a motive or any suspect information.
2 people found dead from possible overdoses along Seawall Boulevard on Christmas
GALVESTON, Texas — Two people were found dead within miles along Seawall Boulevard on Christmas and Galveston police said they could both be possible drug overdoses. Around 7:20 p.m., police said they responded to calls for service regarding possible overdoses. One was along Seawall near 83rd Street and the other was along Seawall near 53rd Street -- about 2 miles away from each other.
Friendswood track and field stars Albert Orta and Alex Mabe
Friendswood track and field stars Albert Orta and Alex Mabe both signed letters of commitment on National Signing Day. Orta will be attending Texas State University in San Marcos while Mabe will stay nearby after committing to Houston’s St. Thomas University. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has...
Lupe Tortilla Adding Two Greater Houston Spots
Tex-Mex favorites and margaritas are offered at this restaurant.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
Arctic blast causes issues at Houston senior living facility
HOUSTON — An upscale senior living facility in west Houston has been dealing with pipes that burst and power problems over the weekend in the wake of the arctic blast. It was happening at The Tradition-Woodway. We talk to concerned relatives of the residents. They started having issues on...
