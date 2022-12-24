ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
thepostnewspaper.net

Friendswood track and field stars Albert Orta and Alex Mabe

Friendswood track and field stars Albert Orta and Alex Mabe both signed letters of commitment on National Signing Day. Orta will be attending Texas State University in San Marcos while Mabe will stay nearby after committing to Houston’s St. Thomas University. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Kid Fish event at Carver Park Pond

Be sure to save the date, January 28, 2023 for the Kid Fish event at Carver Park Pond, located at 6415 Carver Park Ave. in Texas City. This is a free event for children to learn how to fish. We will provide fishing rods/reels and free hot dogs for the first 150 people. Children need to be accompanied by adults. Hope to see you there!! For more information, call 409-948-3111.
TEXAS CITY, TX
marinelink.com

Callan Marine Wins Contract to Dredge Houston Ship Channel

Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for pipeline deep-draft dredging of the Houston Ship Channel. Callan beat our four other bidders for the project to win the $13,845,450 firm-fixed-price contract. Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

SPECKS FOR CHRISTMAS

‘Tis the time for trout on Galveston Island State Park’s flats. GALVESTON ISLAND STATE PARK offers the perfect hotspot for spotted seatrout (also called speckled trout or specks) in December. There’s a plethora of access points for a variety of techniques. The beach side of the park has recently reopened after two years of renovations, but it’s the calmer water of the bay side that’s the perfect place to wade or kayak in the grassy flats. 
GALVESTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting

It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Houston Mother of 6 Celebrates 54 Years as Public School Teacher

Sharon Lemond, a 77-year-old woman from Houston, Texas, is being recognized for her over five decades of service as a teacher in the Houston Independent School District. Lemond started her teaching career in January 1968 during integration. She first taught at Field Elementary School, an all-Caucasian school where she became one of the first Black teachers in the crossover program. She said things were not easy at that time.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death

HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston

When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Pioneering Woman Rapper, Major Power Players Come Through for Houston’s UNCF Gala, Boost Historically Black Colleges

Annette Bracey, Heidi Smith at the UNCF gala. What: The 33rd annual “A Mind Is . . .” Gala benefiting UNCF. PC Moment: The one and only MC Lyte, pioneer female rapper and actress, gave one of her jaw-dropping performances following dinner and the spirited networking, mingling and supporting of historic Black colleges and universities through UNCF leadership. Among those mixing through the throng were a number of students and Huston-Tillotson University’s Miss UNCF.
HOUSTON, TX
postnewsgroup.com

Exclusive Interview: TSU Police Chief Mary Young

Lawsuit filed by Attorney Ben Hall, who says TSU has broken Texas state law with the handling of first female police chief at the University. Just when we thought the public issues surrounding Texas Southern University (TSU) had become a thing of the past, here comes another unnecessary situation that has negatively thrust the only HBCU in the city of Houston into the public spotlight.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy