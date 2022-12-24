Read full article on original website
Friendswood track and field stars Albert Orta and Alex Mabe
Friendswood track and field stars Albert Orta and Alex Mabe both signed letters of commitment on National Signing Day. Orta will be attending Texas State University in San Marcos while Mabe will stay nearby after committing to Houston’s St. Thomas University. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
TSU Coach McKinney: 'Steel Sharpens Steel' As New Recruits 'Ready to Compete'
Texas Southern head coach Clarence McKinney is very high on the new signings from the 2022 National Signing Day.
Kid Fish event at Carver Park Pond
Be sure to save the date, January 28, 2023 for the Kid Fish event at Carver Park Pond, located at 6415 Carver Park Ave. in Texas City. This is a free event for children to learn how to fish. We will provide fishing rods/reels and free hot dogs for the first 150 people. Children need to be accompanied by adults. Hope to see you there!! For more information, call 409-948-3111.
Callan Marine Wins Contract to Dredge Houston Ship Channel
Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for pipeline deep-draft dredging of the Houston Ship Channel. Callan beat our four other bidders for the project to win the $13,845,450 firm-fixed-price contract. Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with...
Lupe Tortilla Adding Two Greater Houston Spots
Tex-Mex favorites and margaritas are offered at this restaurant.
SPECKS FOR CHRISTMAS
‘Tis the time for trout on Galveston Island State Park’s flats. GALVESTON ISLAND STATE PARK offers the perfect hotspot for spotted seatrout (also called speckled trout or specks) in December. There’s a plethora of access points for a variety of techniques. The beach side of the park has recently reopened after two years of renovations, but it’s the calmer water of the bay side that’s the perfect place to wade or kayak in the grassy flats.
Fentanyl seized in Houston is enough to 'kill everyone in Houston and the surrounding areas'
HOUSTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling Fentanyl, "the deadliest drug threat facing the country." It’s such a growing problem in Houston as Fentanyl seized by the DEA doubled this year. The amount of Fentanyl found and confiscated by the DEA in Houston in 2022 alone, is alarming....
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
Houston Mother of 6 Celebrates 54 Years as Public School Teacher
Sharon Lemond, a 77-year-old woman from Houston, Texas, is being recognized for her over five decades of service as a teacher in the Houston Independent School District. Lemond started her teaching career in January 1968 during integration. She first taught at Field Elementary School, an all-Caucasian school where she became one of the first Black teachers in the crossover program. She said things were not easy at that time.
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Houston
Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death
HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
The Missing: Families whose loved ones have vanished look to one another for support during the Holidays
HOUSTON - Throughout 2022, FOX 26 stayed true to a promise to shine a light on the thousands of missing people from the Greater Houston area, unfortunately, many of the families we highlighted are still waiting for answers. They've been relying on each other to help them cope with the loss they feel.
The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston
When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
This Houston family is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Pioneering Woman Rapper, Major Power Players Come Through for Houston’s UNCF Gala, Boost Historically Black Colleges
Annette Bracey, Heidi Smith at the UNCF gala. What: The 33rd annual “A Mind Is . . .” Gala benefiting UNCF. PC Moment: The one and only MC Lyte, pioneer female rapper and actress, gave one of her jaw-dropping performances following dinner and the spirited networking, mingling and supporting of historic Black colleges and universities through UNCF leadership. Among those mixing through the throng were a number of students and Huston-Tillotson University’s Miss UNCF.
Exclusive Interview: TSU Police Chief Mary Young
Lawsuit filed by Attorney Ben Hall, who says TSU has broken Texas state law with the handling of first female police chief at the University. Just when we thought the public issues surrounding Texas Southern University (TSU) had become a thing of the past, here comes another unnecessary situation that has negatively thrust the only HBCU in the city of Houston into the public spotlight.
Baylor College of Medicine owes $12 million to woman who suffered complications
HOUSTON - A woman went into surgery for a herniated disc and suffered brain damage after being released from a hospital and is being awarded nearly $12 million by a Harris County jury. Genny Silverthorne underwent anterior spinal surgery on her neck at the Baylor College of Medicine. While in...
Apartment residents unable to contact management that left them without heat or power in SE Houston
Action 13 investigates why The Park at Sutton Hill residents were left without power or heat in below-freezing temps for at least four days.
