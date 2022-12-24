ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

Road trip south to highlight resumption of play

SEWARD, Neb. – Following a short break to celebrate Christmas, the Concordia University Men’s Basketball team is back to work readying to travel south for a pair of nonconference games. The Bulldogs will look to learn from their 79-74 loss to fifth-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan University at Pinnacle Bank Arena last week. Concordia is set to play road games at Texas Wesleyan University on Wednesday and at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma on Friday. Head Coach Ben Limback’s squad stands at 9-4 overall (6-3 GPAC).
Extended break to end with holiday trip south

SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia University Women’s Basketball team will escape the cold of the Midwest this week while heading south for a pair of games over the holiday break. Idle since defeating Doane, 72-55, on Dec. 15, the Bulldogs are getting set to take on Texas Wesleyan University on Wednesday and then 17th-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma on Friday. Head Coach Drew Olson’s squad stands at 7-4 overall (5-4 GPAC) on the strength of a three-game win streak.
SEWARD, NE

