SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia University Women’s Basketball team will escape the cold of the Midwest this week while heading south for a pair of games over the holiday break. Idle since defeating Doane, 72-55, on Dec. 15, the Bulldogs are getting set to take on Texas Wesleyan University on Wednesday and then 17th-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma on Friday. Head Coach Drew Olson’s squad stands at 7-4 overall (5-4 GPAC) on the strength of a three-game win streak.

SEWARD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO