This will be my last newsletter as the publisher of Macaroni Kid South Brevard. I have learned so much through this experience and have enjoyed all the connections I have been able to make. My kids and I have gotten to visit so many fun places and see so many cool shows thanks to my position as publisher. I will truly miss connecting you all to the awesome events and activities happening in our South Brevard community. Have no fear though, a new publisher will come along shortly so you will still be able to find your family fun with Macaroni Kid! These past four years have been amazing, but the time has come for me to say goodbye.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO