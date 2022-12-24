ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Ingram Atkinson

Ota Benga, the African Man who was Enslaved and Exhibited in a Zoo

Title: "Cannibal." (Ota Benga, Pygmy. Part of Department of Anthropology at the 1904 World's Fair).Photo byWikimedia ommons; Public Domain. Ota Benga was a Congolese man who was brought to the United States in the early 20th century and exhibited in a human zoo. Little is known about Benga's early life, but it is believed that he was born in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo around 1883. At some point in his life, Benga became a member of the Mbuti people, a group of pygmy hunter-gatherers.
Pope Francis prays for 'children devoured by wars' on Christmas Eve

At his traditional Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis condemns the human "hunger for wealth and power", which he says drives men and women to "consume even their neighbours, their brothers and sisters." "I think above all of the children devoured by wars, poverty and injustice", the pontiff prays.
Unexpected and Compelling Biblical Retellings

Growing up going to a religious day school, by the time school let out, the last thing I wanted to do was anything religious. This included reading anything religious. Even as an adult, I wouldn’t exactly pick up the Bible for fun reading. And for those who do, more power to you, it just isn’t my thing, but I know many people find solace in it, as well as friendship and community in Bible groups.
WISCONSIN STATE
‘Married to the Mob,’ but under a chuppah: A new memoir details a Jewish family’s crime ties

(New York Jewish Week) — The Geiks weren’t your typical Bronx working-class Jewish family. One brother ran a mob-protected trucking company in Manhattan’s Garment District. Another brother, an NYPD detective, chauffeured organized crime couriers around the city with illicit cash. Their kid sister visited a Las Vegas casino where the tween was set up with a couple of slot machines in a private room.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Suzy Jacobson Cherry

A Book Review: "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston Hughes

My copy of "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston HughesPhoto bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. I picked this surprising book up at a thrift store about a month ago. I thought I’d read one story a day for two weeks. When I read the first story, I had to read the next. I got through almost half the book before realizing how late it was. This happened each time I picked up the book. I finished it in about three days. If wanted to I could have read it in one sitting.
Analysis of Poem Sonnet 6 by William Shakespeare

Sonnet 6 continues the urgent call for the fair youth to prolong his beauty by breeding, distilling his essence in a vial, denying death victory and the worms their future inheritance. Shakespeare sticks to the familiar iambic pentameter metre (with a slight variation here and there, see below) and English...

