Under Governor Roy Cooper’s leadership, 2022 was a historic year for North Carolina with a record number of new jobs announced, meaningful progress in the continued transition to a clean energy economy, and historic investments in infrastructure, child care and broadband across the state. As North Carolina emerges from the pandemic even stronger than before, Governor Cooper is laying the foundation for future generations and building on strong momentum heading into 2023.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO