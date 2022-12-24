Read full article on original website
Related
titusville.com
Titusville Police & Brevard TRIAD Play Santa to Local Seniors
Brevard County TRIAD and the Titusville Police Department’s North Brevard Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) volunteers collected and delivered holiday gifts for over 400 local seniors residing in assisted living, rehabilitation and nursing facilities. “Christmas is the season of giving and for nearly 23 years, Titusville seniors were...
titusville.com
Local Law Enforcement Host National K9 Training Event
Over 60 Law Enforcement and Civilian Search and Rescue K9 teams from across the country and Canada recently assembled in Titusville for a week in December at the American Police Hall of Fame (APHOF) for the 2022 North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) Florida State Workshop. Workshop organizers hosted...
titusville.com
Police Provide Holiday Shopping Spree for Local Kids
Over fifty local children, selected by local school administrators and Titusville Police School Resources Officers, participated in the annual Shop with a Cop event which occurred over a two-week timeframe just before Christmas. In a partnership between Titusville Police and the non-profit Titusville Police Youth Foundation, kids were given $100...
Comments / 0