BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (6-6, 0-0 MAC) will play the Michigan State Spartans (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) on Friday evening at the Breslin Center. The game will tip-off at 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. The Bulls are coming off a 129-62...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO