Comments / 35

Joseph Shuck
4d ago

Is the money directly from her pocket, or is it from city funds from tax payers? In other words, are city families giving themselves a $300 Christmas gift?

Reply(2)
13
Sharon Mendoza
4d ago

So was that out of her personal account or out of the city coffers? Los Angeles must be a very rich city with a lot of high tax payers

Reply
9
FreeBear
4d ago

Funding for this gesture comes from a $1.5 millions Mayor's Fund which is funded by donations? If true, this good will for the new Mayor at least isn't bought by public money.

Reply
3
 

