WILX-TV
Some High School Basketball Teams Playing Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid Michigan high school basketball action Tuesday: on the boys side at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena, Okemos 72, Troy Athens 41. Okemos moves to 6-0 on the season. In the Bishop’s Tournament, on the girls side, Lansing Catholic at home downed Flint Powers 60-25. Catholic improves to 4-3 on the season.
WILX-TV
MSU’s Crump to take plea deal in Michigan tunnel incident
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Khary Crump has accepted a plea deal stemming from the October 29 altercation between MSU players and Wolverine players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. According to a report from The Detroit Free Press, Crump has agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor...
fox2detroit.com
Former Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell arrested by police
A former high school and college football star who played in Detroit livestreamed a disturbing encounter with police on Facebook during a tense standoff at a psychiatric facility. In the video, Jayru Campbell can be seen holding his daughter.
Look: Michigan Quarterback Has 3-Word Message On His Shoes
J.J. McCarthy leads Michigan into a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against TCU. Ahead of the Fiesta Bowl, the sophomore quarterback spoke to media Tuesday. Courtesy of ESPN's Molly McGrath, he wore shoes with "Dear Ann Arbor," inscribed. He's treating the CFP as a love letter to Michigan fans. McCarthy...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan offers 2024 top-100 RB
Michigan hasn’t wasted any time after the 2023 Early Signing Period to throw out a couple offers in the 2024 class as it works to improve the overall class ranking for the next cycle. Top-100 RB discusses Michigan offer. Mike Hart expanded his board last week when he offered...
MLive.com
Fiesta Bowl tickets: Michigan vs. TCU prices trending downwards
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Prices for Michigan’s College Football Playoff game against TCU are trending downwards. On SeatGeek, which has partnered with the Fiesta Bowl, the cheapest ticket for Saturday’s game was listed at $149 ($179 with fees) as of Tuesday afternoon. The least expensive listing a few weeks ago, hours after the matchup was announced, was around $300.
Michigan Quarterback Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ryan Day
J.J. McCarthy is now the face of the Michigan football program. But before he arrived in Ann Arbor, the talented quarterback was recruited by several other top programs around the country — including Ohio State. Ultimately, Ryan Day elected to go with another quarterback option in the 2021 class.
Sherrone Moore On Michigan: 'I'm In No Rush To Leave This Place'
He's one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football, and Michigan fans are hoping that he remains in Ann Arbor for a very, very long time. Sherrone Moore is in his fifth year as part of Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan, and he's become one of the hottest names for head coaching vacancies around college football. As the offensive line coach, he's responsible for developing the top o-line in the country in back-to-back seasons - with the Wolverines becoming the first program to win the Joe Moore award in consecutive seasons. In addition to his work with the offensive line, Moore also took on the role as co-offensive coordinator in 2022 - sharing that responsibility with quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.
Detroit News
Ex-football QB Jayru Campbell arrested after police standoff in Oakland Co.
A former Cass Tech football quarterback who went to jail in 2014 for body-slamming a security guard has been arrested after a standoff with police. Jayru Campbell, who was also a quarterback for Ferris State University, is being held at the Oakland County Jail. He has been there since Christmas...
Jim Harbaugh: Same coach, new approach has Michigan riding CFP wave
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ever since Jim Harbaugh arrived at Michigan in December 2014, the spotlight — fairly or not — has been focused squarely on the head coach. The former star quarterback-turned team CEO had become an enigma of sorts for his quirky behavior. Folks always wanted to know more about him and how he made it work, and they often left them hanging.
WXYZ
How to watch Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on air, online
(WXYZ) — The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl this weekend. If you're not traveling out to Glendale, Arizona, then you'll likely want to catch the game on TV, online or on the radio.
The Oakland Press
Former Red Wing to hit ice for Oxford fundraiser
A new Oxford fundraiser is set for Dec. 29, when the Fraser Wolverines take to the ice against members of the Red Wings Alumni Association, playing for Team 42 Strong. Joe Shields, president, general manager and player for the Fraser Wolverines hockey team, has been working for months on a way for the Wolverines to help the Oxford community, devastated by the mass shooting at the high school which left four students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling dead, wounding six other students and a teacher.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash
Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
This is the Phoenix-area bar Michigan fans should head to for Fiesta Bowl festivities
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - The history of the University of Michigan’s alumni club in Phoenix is the history of Americans pioneering westward. In 1908, about a dozen UM alumni met at a restaurant called AuDen in Phoenix, four years prior to Arizona’s statehood, according to the club’s history. These Wolverines settled in the territory and formed the Michigan Alumni Association of Arizona, officially becoming recognized by the nationwide alumni association in 1925.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
Former Detroit football star Jayru Campbell arrested, charged following concerning Facebook Live from substance abuse facility
All-American football star Jayru Campbell was arrested late Sunday night after live streaming part of a concerning encounter with police at a psychiatric and substance abuse facility in Auburn Hills.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
Macomb County man wins $4 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket
When a Macomb County man scratched a winning symbol on his Michigan Lottery instant ticket and saw "4MIL" underneath, he grabbed the ticket and ran out of the Meijer in Bad Axe, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 42-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, likes to play $20 and $30 instant tickets. He was at the Meijer store located at 100 Pigeon Road to cash some in and noticed only two Diamond 7s tickets left at...
wtvbam.com
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up
GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
Whitmer would sign bill on booze at college games, but is hesitant
The governor talks boozing at college sporting events and college athletes making a profit of of their image.
