Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Reading Tournament: Central Dauphin boys basketball fall to host Red Knights
The Central Dauphin boys basketball team dropped a 73-56 decision to Reading Tuesday night in the first round of the Reading Tournament. The Rams couldn’t overcome three double-digit performances from Ruben Rodriguez (18 points), Myles Grey (17 points) and Aris Rodriguez (14 points). For CD, Georgious Arahovas netted 15...
Meet PennLive’s 2022 high school field hockey all-star team
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in the 2A field hockey state title game The 2022 field hockey season will certainly be one for the books, especially in the Mid-Penn Conference. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an...
lebtown.com
LVC’s Pride of the Valley marching band to lead London’s New Year’s Day parade
Lebanon Valley College’s Pride of the Valley, which is the Middle Atlantic Conference’s largest marching band, is traveling overseas to perform in London’s New Year’s Day Parade as the leading act. Ninety-five current members of the band will be joined by about a dozen alumni on...
Cape Gazette
Gary Jackson Peters, jack of all trades, veteran
Gary Jackson Peters, 85, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Gary (Jack) was born in January of 1937 in Beckley, W.Va., son of the late Mamie Peters. Jack was a graduate of Wilmington High School, after which he began his career for many companies, including Borden’s, Breyers and Roadway. He also served his country honorably as a master sergeant in the Delaware Air National Guard, retiring after 25 years of service.
abc27.com
New Senior, memory care facility opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new, multi-state, senior care facility called Legend at Silver Creek will be opening its newest Central Pennsylvania-based location in the coming months. Legend at Silver Creek is a family-owned senior care company called Legend Senior Living, which is based in Wichita, Kansas and...
beckersdental.com
Pennsylvania college rolling out dental practitioner programs to fill shortages
Central Penn College in Summerdale, Pa., is adding three dental practitioner programs to help fill workforce shortages in the state, CBS 21 reported Dec. 26. The school will launch its expanded function dental assistant program in the spring and a dental assistant certificate program in the summer. It also plans to add a dental hygiene associate degree program in the fall.
Longtime sports apparel and memorabilia store to close at central Pa. mall
A long-time store at the Colonial Park Mall will be closing its doors. Sports apparel and memorabilia retailer, Bleacher Bums announced on Wednesday morning that it will be closing its store at the mall at 4600 Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township as well as a store in Frederick, Maryland in late January.
Fire crews battle fire at Lower Dauphin High School
Previously: Crews worked to battle a fire at a building located on Lower Dauphin High School's property in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, crews were called to the fire around 3:35 p.m. Several agencies responded, including PPL, as well as Hummelstown and Middletown Fire Departments. Hummelstown...
mainlinetoday.com
National Sports and Events Center to Be Built in Coatesville
Coatesville will soon be home to the National Sports and Events Center, set to include a velodrome, virtual reality gaming center and bistro. For 15 years, Crosby Wood has maintained his commitment to a “destination project with economic benefit” for beleaguered Coatesville, Chester County’s only city. Now it appears his persistence has paid off. With the necessary push provided by some much-needed state funding, International Development Group, a joint venture between Wood’s New Heritage Properties and a team of developers, is set to complete a 12-month due diligence period on the long-awaited National Sports and Events Center. “Full allocation is $9 million,” says Wood of the figure, which includes a $3.6 million grant and a $5.4 million loan, both for land development, through the state’s Business in Our Sites program.
Traffic alert: Lancaster County crash on Route 222 causing delays
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash along Route 222 in Lancaster County has caused some delays for those on the roads. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred around mile marker 32.8 in the southbound lane around 5:37 p.m. One person has been transported from the scene....
local21news.com
Water main break closes road in Ephrata, Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A water main break has closed the first block of Bethany Road between US 322, East Main Street and East Fulton Street in Ephrata Borough. Officials say repair work is expected to be completed around 8:00 AM on Tuesday morning.
Lancaster Farming
Biglerville High School Freshman Prepares for Seventh Year Showing at Pennsylvania Farm Show
For Jackson Hilbert, the Pennsylvania Farm Show is nothing new. Despite being a high school freshman and a first-year member of FFA, he’s been showing sheep at Farm Show for five or six years, since he began his show career. And he has been showing cattle in Harrisburg for three or four years.
berkscountyliving.com
Just Married: Martha & Brian
It paid off for Martha (Blackwood) Balthaser to be the assertive one! On Jan. 31, 2015, she private messaged Brian Balthaser on Facebook, asking if he’d like to get a bite to eat sometime if he wasn’t seeing anyone. Sorting through conflicting schedules, and after a lot of private messages, the pair had their first date on Valentine's Day at the Bowers Hotel, which has been a regular hang-out ever since.
Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police
The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
local21news.com
Quiet weather leads to warmer temperatures ahead of the new year
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We'll see increasing clouds today ahead of a decaying system. No precipitation is expected but sunshine will be limited. Skies will clear a bit tonight with lows around 20. WARMER DAYS AHEAD:. We will finally climb above the freezing mark start Tuesday with highs...
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field
A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Local author shares her book on Christian Nationalism
Orrtanna resident Pamela Cooper-White will lead a discussion on her 2022 book “The Psychology of Christian Nationalism: Why People Are Drawn In and How to Talk Across the Divide” on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Adams County Democratic Committee Office, 52 Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg. Cooper-White,...
Here are New Year's Eve celebrations happening in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you're trying to decide what to do on New Year's Eve, look no further. Here's a list of celebrations and ball drops sent to FOX43. (If yours isn't included, send the details to news@fox43.com.) All of the festivities will be held on Dec. 31, unless...
Bicyclist fatally struck at Harrisburg intersection: police
A 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died Tuesday after a vehicle hit her at a city intersection, Harrisburg police said. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at Cameron and Paxton streets, according to police. Police said the woman, who hasn’t yet been identified, was cycling west across Cameron Street when...
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve morning fire in bitterly cold temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters from several departments were called out to an early Christmas Eve morning fire in Dauphin County in frigid cold temperatures. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2000 block of River Road in Londonderry Township early Saturday morning, according to the Lower Swatara Fire Department. The Londonderry Fire...
