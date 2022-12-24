Read full article on original website
kiowacountypress.net
Three-state hydrogen partnership entering second phase of grant application
(The Center Square) - Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma will submit a formal application to the Department of Energy for funding of their regional hydrogen hub. The state's governors announced in March they were forming a partnership called the "HALO Hydrogen Hub" in hopes of securing millions in grants for developing, producing and using clean hydrogen for fuel and manufacturing feedstock.
agupdate.com
Top traits: Embryo transfer calves, A.I. pushes Kansas breeder toward his goals
Going full throttle, forward-thinking cattle breeder Heath Allen is having the time of his life running a total 800 cows and calves, doing embryo transfer and artificial insemination and preparing for his spring bull sale. Allen, who ranches with his dad Bob Allen at their Flat Iron Angus Ranch near...
kiowacountypress.net
Legislation could streamline rules for Nebraska food truck entrepreneurs
(Nebraska News Connection) With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
adastraradio.com
Groundwater Levels in Western Kansas to be Measured
A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
fortscott.biz
K-State 2023 Weed School
Kansas State Research and Extension will be hosting the 2023 Eastern Kansas Weed Schools in three locations across eastern Kansas:. January 23rd, Ottowa, Neosho County Community College, 7-9 pm. January 24th, Bronson, Bronson Public Library, 7-9 am. January 24th, Parsons, SE Research and Extension Center, 11:30 am- 1:30 pm. Please...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kansas
Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline.
Missouri is Home to 2 of the Most Obese Towns in the Country
New year, new you, right? If your New Years' resolution is to hit the gym and lose some weight you're probably not alone. Starting 2023 off on a healthier foot is what two of Missouri's most important cities may need to do, as they both ended up on the list of the Most Overweight Cities of 2022.
lawrencekstimes.com
One year after wildfires, Kansas ranchers vow to ‘get by … somehow’
PARADISE, Kansas — These are the survivors. As rancher Rich Koester walks through his cattle pen, he points them out one by one. The cow with a plastic ear tag that’s warped from melting in the fire’s heat. Another whose burnt hair never quite grew all the way back. The Black Angus who’s still a little jumpy when Koester tries to separate her from her calf.
Wind energy is not enough: Winter storms show renewables alone can’t power Kansas
When it gets as cold as it’s been the past week and a half, wind and solar can’t meet our electrical demands. | Opinion
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado seeks consumer input to gain share of $42.5B in broadband infrastructure funding
(The Center Square) - Colorado is joining dozens of other states in helping identify areas without internet or with poor service to gain federal funding for broadband infrastructure. The Federal Communications Commission published an online map in November and informed states that the federal government would use the map to...
21 abortions performed per day in Kansas during 2021, KDHE says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment updates abortion statistics for Kansas in 2021. The KDHE recently released their Annual Summary of Vital Statistics for 2021 which included updated numbers for abortions in the Sunflower State. In total, 7,849 abortions were performed in Kansas during 2021. Stretched over […]
KAKE TV
'That's huge': Kansas grocery tax to drop on New Year's Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting on New Year's Day, the state tax on groceries will drop two and a half percent. Right now, the plan is for the grocery tax to disappear in 2025. Say you pay $10 in taxes on groceries. With the state tax reduced by 2.5%, you could save 25 cents for every $10.
Goss: Changing jobs has been how you get raises in 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss notes that the pursuit of talent and the height of inflation in 2022 has made changing jobs attractive this year. "Unemployment rates have been at very low levels," Goss said. "We see continuing labor shortages in Kansas and in the rest...
Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers
Kansas Board of Regents' task force is eager to tackle the K-12 teacher shortage with reform tied to student grants, teacher salaries and credentialing. The post Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas
A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas
Kansas State Fire Marshal to retire in 2023
Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen is set to retire next year after 11 years of service.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Receives Nearly $5.7M to Expand Equitable Broadband Access
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly announced this week Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million to expand broadband access, adoption, and affordability, from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Office. “Communities across the Kansas have enormous potential for a new chapter of innovation and...
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural America
Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.
Legislature preps to press hot buttons instead of helping Kansans | Commentary
Outgoing lawmaker Chuck Schmidt says culture wars nonsense takes precedence over Medicaid expansion and inflation.
