Part of eastbound I-14 closed due to accident

The eastbound lanes of I-14 will be closed for an extended period Saturday as crews continue to clean up an accident involving a tractor-trailer which happened late Friday evening.

A multi-vehicle accident occurred on I-14 before 11 p.m. Friday evening at exit 285. The accident involved a tractor-trailer, which turned on its side, spilling debris and oil. Environmental crews worked overnight to stop any oil from extending beyond the accident site. Crews are working with the contractor to finish cleaning the area.

The site is expected to be cleared by this evening. Eastbound interstate traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

There were only minor injuries from the accident, and none of the injured were transported to the hospital.