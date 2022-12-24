ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hey Ray: The science behind Santa's worldwide trip

By Ray Petelin
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2meWwX_0jtdH2yq00

Hey Ray: Christmas Eve 02:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For years, I have been trying to figure out how Santa's magic works to allow him to get to every house on Christmas Eve. I think I may have uncovered the science of how at least one part of it works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjPcN_0jtdH2yq00
Latitude vs. Longitude Ray Petelin

If you study maps to figure out how the "Big Guy" gets from house to house all over the world, you will notice lines on the map. The lines that run east and west are lines of latitude. The lines that run from north to south are lines of longitude. On a map, they typically look square, but on a globe, you will see they converge in two places: The South Pole and North Pole!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbUJq_0jtdH2yq00
The South Pole Ray Petelin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9CSc_0jtdH2yq00
The North Pole Ray Petelin

And who lives in one of those locations?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzeiG_0jtdH2yq00
Ray Petelin

The lines of longitude converge in the poles, but have you ever noticed how time zones seem to mostly follow lines of longitude? That means all the time zones converge in the north and south poles too, meaning the poles are in all the time zones simultaneously!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxASa_0jtdH2yq00
Do the time zones converge? Ray Petelin

Yes, Santa conveniently lives and works in a place all the time in the world...  or more specifically in a place with all the time zones in the world!

SANTA!!! I know him! Ray Petelin

Even scientists who work at the north pole or south pole usually typically just stick with their home time zone or the time zone from where they embarked for timekeeping purposes. Think of it like this: if there is no specific time in these two locations, on Christmas Eve, Santa can pick any time he wants it to be at the North Pole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmiWD_0jtdH2yq00
The North Pole Ray Petelin

I have a feeling that having all the time, or time zones, is very helpful in getting to every house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hy2fc_0jtdH2yq00
Santa sleighing over The Burgh Ray Petelin

Santa still has only 24 hours to make it to every house, so there is still a lot of magic, and I'm still working on the science to figure out that part.

