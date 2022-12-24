12 lenses of Christmas: Canon brings out great white monsters in February 2022

Two great whites were spotted from the news desk in February, as Canon announced a brace of RF 800mm F5.6L IS USM and RF 1200mm F8L IS USM lenses , with a combined selling price of $37k. The $20k 800mm was the more newsworthy, becoming the world’s longest autofocus lens for mirrorless cameras and being 1.3kg lighter in weight than its EF-mount forebear.

The RF 800mm F5.6L IS USM and RF 1200mm F8L IS USM were announced as the latest in Canon’s range of big white telephotos. (Image credit: Digital Camera Info)

In comparatively tiny news, Sigma launched a new wide-angle I-Series lens in the diminutive, featherweight shape of the 20mm f/2 DG DN . It became the fourth in the series, measuring just 72mm in length and tipping the scales at a mere 370g, ideally suiting svelte E-mount and L-mount mirrorless cameras.



Sigma wasn’t losing focus on the APS-C market either, launching three Fujifilm X mount f/1.4 prime lenses. The Sigma 16mm f/1.4, 30mm f/1.4 and 56mm f/1.4 lenses give effective focal lengths of 24mm, 45mm and 84mm on Fujifilm cameras, all with the same bright aperture rating.

If Sigma’s new Fujifilm X-mount 16mm f/1.4, 30mm f/1.4 and 56mm f/1.4 lenses are giving you a sense of déjà vu, it’s probably because all three lenses have already been around the block in Canon EF-M and Sony E mount options. (Image credit: i-rumors.com)

With an eye on beating inclement winter weather, we also ran a story on camera lenses that have the all-time best weather-sealing. The starring attractions were from OM Digital Solutions, boasting the best weatherproofing of any camera lenses, namely the OM System M.Zuiko 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II and OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4 Pro , both rated at IP53.



In other news, Tokina announced an SZ 8mm f/2.8 fisheye lens for Fujifilm X and Sony E mount cameras. Voigtländer said that a 23mm f/1.2 lens for APS-C Fujifilm X and Nikon Z mount cameras would be coming soon and Irix launched sets of cine lenses with hefty price tags.



Irix launched three sets of cine lens with either 4 or 5 lenses in each, covering a wide range of focal lengths from 11mm to 150mm, and coming complete with custom protective cases. (Image credit: Irix)

And finally in February’s news, Meyer Optik Görlitz launched Canon RF and Nikon Z-mount versions of its Trioplan 100mm f/2.8 .



The highlight of February’s lens tests was the Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD , a mighty super-tele zoom for Sony full-frame E-mount cameras. It’s a strong performer and, at 1,725g reasonably lightweight for a lens with such powerful reach.



The Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD launched as the company’s first super-telephoto zoom for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras. (Image credit: Tamron)

At the other end of the focal length scale, we reviewed the Laowa 6mm T2.1 Zero-D Cine for Micro Four Thirds cameras, delivering an effective 12mm focal length with a remarkable lack of aberrations, but also lacking in any electronic communication with the host camera.



Unfeasibly small and lightweight, the MFT-mount Laowa 6mm T2.1 Zero-D Cine measures 61x55mm and weighs just 180g. (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

We also tested the Olympus M.Zuiko 14‑42mm f/3.5‑5.6 EZ and crowned it king of pancake lenses.

