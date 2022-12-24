It was another chilly start to our morning! Monday proved to be a disaster of a day on all accounts as temperatures remained in the 50s all day long when they were supposed to be reaching into the 60s. Extensive cloud cover, on-and-off rain and a Northerly wind limited any heating across South Florida on Monday afternoon. This morning we once again woke up to the same light rain that we saw all day yesterday and temperatures were cool once again in the 50s under cloudy skies.

2 DAYS AGO