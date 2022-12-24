Read full article on original website
COOL CLOUDY AND WET FOR HOW MUCH LONGER
It was another chilly start to our morning! Monday proved to be a disaster of a day on all accounts as temperatures remained in the 50s all day long when they were supposed to be reaching into the 60s. Extensive cloud cover, on-and-off rain and a Northerly wind limited any heating across South Florida on Monday afternoon. This morning we once again woke up to the same light rain that we saw all day yesterday and temperatures were cool once again in the 50s under cloudy skies.
STILL CHILLY AFTER CHRISTMAS
Hopefully everyone had a great holiday weekend. Chilly temperatures reached South Florida in time for the holiday and truly brought that ‘holiday-feel’ to our area. And after a cold weekend (for South Florida standards), it looks like the Christmas cooldown has leaked into the start of the work week. This morning we once again woke up in the 40s under cloudy skies. Even temperatures across the Florida Keys this morning managed to reach the mid to lower 50s once again.
Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag shows held in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
17-year-old in Maryland sends in fake calls to St. Lucie Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A SWAT team swarmed a Florida home after receiving alarming calls, but the calls for help were a hoax. Now, a teen who lives miles away in another state is getting a lesson in the law. The call to St. Lucie County 911...
California man arrested after harassing Asian-American teens with racial slurs
(WSVN) - A man’s racist rant inside a California restaurant was caught on camera on Christmas morning, near San Francisco, and it was the last place and time Abigail Halili and her siblings expected to have an encounter like this. “We heard a guy parked in his car yelling...
