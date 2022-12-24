ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

COOL CLOUDY AND WET FOR HOW MUCH LONGER

It was another chilly start to our morning! Monday proved to be a disaster of a day on all accounts as temperatures remained in the 50s all day long when they were supposed to be reaching into the 60s. Extensive cloud cover, on-and-off rain and a Northerly wind limited any heating across South Florida on Monday afternoon. This morning we once again woke up to the same light rain that we saw all day yesterday and temperatures were cool once again in the 50s under cloudy skies.
STILL CHILLY AFTER CHRISTMAS

Hopefully everyone had a great holiday weekend. Chilly temperatures reached South Florida in time for the holiday and truly brought that ‘holiday-feel’ to our area. And after a cold weekend (for South Florida standards), it looks like the Christmas cooldown has leaked into the start of the work week. This morning we once again woke up in the 40s under cloudy skies. Even temperatures across the Florida Keys this morning managed to reach the mid to lower 50s once again.

