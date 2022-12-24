Blue Ridge Energy Implements Rolling Blackouts to Reduce Use of Electricity During Extreme Cold

Read full article on original website
Lucas Cage
4d ago
I told off a customer service rep months back about the rolling black outs, I told her I knew what they were doing and she argued me down that they weren't doing that; now months later they finally tell the truth. Except now they are trying to blame it on the storm. SMH.
Monty7
4d ago
These actions just prove that the power companies are not keeping up with demand. Now let's keep adding car chargers and see what happens......
DC Ryder
4d ago
So the utility company gets to pick and choose who goes without heat? Sounds just like socialism to me!
