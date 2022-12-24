Opening Night Film "A Story of Bones" presented by The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Bergen Chapter - pictured are the chapter members. (TEANECK, NJ) -- The 17th annual Teaneck International Film Festival took place November 13-20, 2022 with both virtual and in-person screenings. More than 15 years ago, a small group of dedicated volunteers with the support of the nonprofit organization Puffin Foundation, Ltd., set out to create an event that would present a collection of compelling and imaginative feature-length films, documentaries, and shorts from a variety of cultures that would lead audiences to question, debate, and become caring and involved citizens who recognize the need to institute positive change.

