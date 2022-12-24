Read full article on original website
Nutley Little Theatre presents "Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde"
(NUTLEY, NJ) -- Nutley Little Theatre presents Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde by Moisés Kaufman weekends from February 10-25, 2023. Written in 1997 by the founder of Tectonic Theater Project, the play tells the story of famed queer author Oscar Wilde through the lens of his three courtroom appearances: first, in a libel suit against the Marquess of Queensberry, then in two subsequent trials against Wilde for “gross indecency”.
Broadway stars and Dancers from Dance Theatre of Harlem join NJ Festival Orchestra for New Year’s celebration
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- A Westfield tradition returns Saturday, December 31, with the New Jersey Festival Orchestra’s New Year’s Eve performance “Hats Off to Broadway” in the Westfield High School auditorium. The family-friendly, cabaret-style revue of American musical theater song and dance will feature the professional orchestra...
Ocean County Library Brick Branch to Present Dakota & Elle's "Golden Oldies"
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Brick Branch presents Ocean County song stylists Dakota & Elle in “Golden Oldies: Songs from the 50s, 60s & 70s,” on Saturday, January 21. Their “Golden Oldies” performance will highlight memorable hits from three distinctive decades that define modern pop music, delivered in their inimitable harmonic style. The event begins at 2:00pm.
Teaneck International Film Festival to present three virtual screenings
The Teaneck International Film Festival has announced a partnership with the Puffin Foundation and PBS/Indie Lens for the presentation of three virtual films via Ovee. These films will be shown at 7:30pm on three Wednesdays: February 8 - Love in the Time of Fentanyl; March 15, Storming Caesars Palace; and April 19, Free Chol Soo Lee.
Capital Philharmonic Of New Jersey presents New Year's Eve: The Fabulous 40's And 50's Tribute To Ella Fitzgerald
(TRENTON, NJ) -- On Saturday, December 31, the Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey presents New Year's Eve: The Fabulous 40's and 50's Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald featuring Paula Johns, Soprano. The show takes place inside the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial. Showtime is 8:00pm. Ring in the new year...
PHOTOS from the 17th Annual Teaneck International Film Festival
Opening Night Film "A Story of Bones" presented by The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Bergen Chapter - pictured are the chapter members. (TEANECK, NJ) -- The 17th annual Teaneck International Film Festival took place November 13-20, 2022 with both virtual and in-person screenings. More than 15 years ago, a small group of dedicated volunteers with the support of the nonprofit organization Puffin Foundation, Ltd., set out to create an event that would present a collection of compelling and imaginative feature-length films, documentaries, and shorts from a variety of cultures that would lead audiences to question, debate, and become caring and involved citizens who recognize the need to institute positive change.
Ocean County Library Toms River Branch to Feature Candid Corporate Ethics Talk by Jamie Fiore Higgins
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library hosts Jamie Fiore Higgins, who will discuss and sign copies of her book, Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs, on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Financial Times named Jamie one of its Top 25 Most Influential Women of 2022. In Bully Market, Jamie combines her sobering account of harassment and discrimination in corporate America with practical steps for improving workplace cultures and promoting an environment of inclusion and growth. The event begins at 2:00pm.
Lakehouse Music Academy presents Rhythm at Monmouth University
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Lakehouse Music Academy presents Rhythm at Monmouth University's Lauren K. Woods Theater on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The event runs from 7:00pm – 9:30pm. This is an intensive drum and percussion experience hosted by the head of Lakehouse Music Academy's drum program, Steve Honoshowsky. Featuring special guests, solos, duets, and group performances from the Academy's drum students and instructors, as well as the members of the Monmouth University Pep Band Drum Line.
bergenPAC presents John Waite
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) presents John Waite on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 7:00pm. John will be performing his catalogue of hits from his 40-year career as a solo artist, with The Babys and Bad English. John Waite’s catalogue of hits features some of the most...
Basie Center Cinemas Unveils "Film Club" Slate; Holiday Break Titles To Feature Cult Classics
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Basie Center Cinemas, the independent movie house located on White Street in downtown Red Bank, has announced a slate of cult classic films to kick off its new Basie Center Cinemas ‘Film Club’ series. The Boxer, Million Dollar Baby, Run Lola Run, The Breakfast...
First Night Morris County Offers an Arts-Oriented, Family-Friendly New Year's Eve
(Events depicted in photo above: All Evening Upstairs Art Gallery, Paint Night with the Artsy Palette, Bollywood & Contemporary Indian Dance with Mani, Juggles the Clown, Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix) When Morristown ushered in its First Night festivities back in 1992, Jane Kurek was a mom to two...
Dominick Farinacci Quartet to Kick off Centenary Stage's January Thaw Music Festival
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- This year, Centenary Stage Company’s January Thaw Music Festival begins with a concert performance by Dominick Farinacci Quartet on January 14, 2023 at 8:00pm. This performance will begin at 8:00pm in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.
NJEDA Awards First Studio Partner Designation to Lions Gate Films, Inc.
(TRENTON, NJ) -- On December 21, 2022, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced the award of the first-ever Studio Partner designation under the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act. The designation was awarded to Lions Gate Films Inc., which is set to lease space at the Newark studio currently under construction by Great Point Studios, after approval by the NJEDA Board.
Makin Waves Song of the Year: “Even Now” by Alexander Simone & the WHODAT? Live Crew
Asbury Park-based Alexander Simone & the WHODAT? Live Crew are the winners of the Makin Waves Song of the Year with the Joe Pomarico-produced “Even Now” on Telegraph Hill Records. Alexander & Crew are pictured at the Wonder Bar, where they’ll return Dec. 30 for Telegraph’s annual What a Wonderful World Music Festival. PHOTO BY DOUG DRESHER.
Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Start the New Year with Centenary Stage Company’s January Thaw Music Festival. This year, the music festival will feature concert performances by Dominick Farinacci Quartet on January 14, Damn Tall Buildings on January 21, and Chuchito Valdés on January 28. All performances will begin at 8:00 pm in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.
State Theatre presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1:00pm & 5:00pm. The Olivier Award-nominated show comes to the U.S. direct from the West End. Tickets range from $19-$54. Dragons and Mythical Beasts is the new all-ages...
Seung Sook Lee’s 2022 Solo Exhibition of Quilts at the Riverside Gallery
“Heart of Flowers,” Material: Cotton, Size: 85″ x 85″. (HACKENSACK, NJ) -- Riverside Gallery is presenting second solo exhibition by the artist Seung Sook Lee, from December 21st to 29th, 2022 in the gallery 1 space, curated by Sei Ryun Chun. Like a chorus singer, the artist made...
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey to Open Olas Caribeñas/Caribbean Waves In January
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) will open Olas Caribeñas/Caribbean Waves an interdisciplinary initiative that explores the visual art and folklife traditions of the Caribbean diaspora in New Jersey on January 23, 2023. The displayed work will be on view through June 4, 2023.
Annual What A Wonderful Year Benefit Concerts Take Place December 29-30
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Telegraph Hill Records and Transparent Clinch Gallery have added a “no ticket required” event at the gallery to the annual What a Wonderful Year (WAWY) festivities on December 29 and 30th. The inaugural What a Wonderful "Cheer" reception is December 29th and will feature interviews with WAWY festival's non-profit beneficiaries, The Asbury Park African-American Music Project (AP-AMP) and The Project Matters (TPM), performances from their alumni and an opportunity to mingle with the sponsors, organizers, and festival performers from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, just prior to the Wonder Bar event.
New Year, New Discoveries Await At The Ocean County Library
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The year 2023 gleams with promise for patrons of the Ocean County Library, where new programs, innovations, and plans mean new ways of “Connecting People…Building Community…Transforming Lives.” Among the highlights:. * Launchpads – Pre-loaded and independent of the Internet, Launchpads by Playaway(TM)...
