Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
margatetalk.com
Margate Man Pulls Pistol on Neighbor in Garbage Dispute
A Margate man was arrested for aiming a pistol at his neighbor after an alleged garbage dispute. On December 5, David McKenna, 66, of the 1100 block of NW 74th Ave, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, the incident occurred after the...
margatetalk.com
Kicking and Interfering: Fort Lauderdale Woman Gets Arrested by Margate Police
While a Margate Police Officer was investigating an active crime, a woman was arrested for interfering in an active crime investigation and attempting to kick the officer in the groin. On December 18, Aileen Jeanette Moya Rodriguez, 19, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested for resisting an officer with violence by...
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
cw34.com
2 men sent to the hospital as trauma alerts following crash in Cooper City, 2 others hurt
COOPER CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Cooper City sent two men to the hospital as trauma alerts with two others sustaining minor injuries. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Sheridan Street.
Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton
Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
Crash kills 2 people, injures another, near Boynton Beach
Two people were killed and a teenager was hurt in a Monday night crash near Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WSVN-TV
3 bicyclists struck on Miramar Parkway
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miramar sent one bicyclist to the hospital and left two others injured. According to Miramar Police, a vehicle struck the victims along the 12600 block of Miramar Parkway, Wednesday morning. Rescue crews transported one of the victims to an area hospital with...
WSVN-TV
Lake Worth man arrested after fleeing officer, running him over
(WSVN) - A police officer is in recovery after a violent police pursuit in Palm Beach County. North Palm Beach police said one of their officers was hit by a driver during a traffic stop, Sunday night. After that officer was hit, John Perrault said the driver took out his...
Man who discharged firearm on South Florida highway arrested
Police have arrested a man who was filmed firing a gun while riding in a luxury sports car on a South Florida highway.
Police: Driver hits North Palm Beach officer during pursuit
An officer with the North Palm Beach Police Department was hit by a driver Christmas night during a pursuit in northern Palm Beach County.
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale police investigate pedestrian struck, killed by Brightline train
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train. The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow...
cw34.com
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run at vigil for Boynton Beach 13 year old: Police
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vigil for a Boynton Beach teen faces further tragedy after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run, police say. The man was struck by a car moments after he had filmed a Facebook live during the vigil for 13-year-old Stanley Davis III, Boynton Beach Police say.
Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt
FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
NBC Miami
Neighbors Concerned After Shots Fired at Hollywood Rental Home
It's another calamity at a short term vacation rental home: a doorbell camera capturing the sound of more than 20 bullets fired at a residential home in Hollywood this past weekend, leaving nobody injured. Bullet holes in the house and in the vehicles parked outside have neighbors fed up. It's...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade County cautions against fraud when applying for Emergency Rental Assistance
Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development (PHCD) is cautioning residents against fraudulent activities when applying for Emergency Rental Assistance. PHCD has received complaints that people are being charged $500 in fees – by individuals not employed by the County – to complete and expedite ERAP applications. “The...
Person filmed firing gun out of Lamborghini on South Florida highway
Police are investigating a video that's gone viral of a suspect shooting a gun out of a Lamborghini window while riding on a South Florida highway.
Man accused of firing shots on Palmetto Expressway to appear in court
MIAMI - The man accused of shooting a gun out of the window of a car on the Palmetto Expressway is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia Monday morning outside of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after he turned himself in.According to FHP, Perez- Valdivia was the passenger seen inside a Lamborghini in a now-viral video of the shooting. In the video, a man's tattooed hand is seen taking a tan-colored pistol and firing it out of the window of the car...
WSVN-TV
3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
Toddler stabbed to death in Florida apartment; mom in custody
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is in custody after a toddler was reportedly stabbed to death in a Florida apartment early Tuesday morning, WTVJ reported. According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach. Police said the 3-year-old girl had been stabbed to death, and her mother […]
Seven Bridges Delray Homeowner Arrested, Allegedly Crashed Porsche Into Gatehouse Tree
Man Charged With DUI, But BAC Lower Than Legal Limit. Woman Injured. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That sound you heard near Lyons Road and the entrance to Seven Bridges Christmas Eve wasn’t a man on a sleigh jingling with reindeer, but a man […]
Comments / 0