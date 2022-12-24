ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

margatetalk.com

Margate Man Pulls Pistol on Neighbor in Garbage Dispute

A Margate man was arrested for aiming a pistol at his neighbor after an alleged garbage dispute. On December 5, David McKenna, 66, of the 1100 block of NW 74th Ave, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, the incident occurred after the...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton

Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

3 bicyclists struck on Miramar Parkway

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miramar sent one bicyclist to the hospital and left two others injured. According to Miramar Police, a vehicle struck the victims along the 12600 block of Miramar Parkway, Wednesday morning. Rescue crews transported one of the victims to an area hospital with...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Neighbors Concerned After Shots Fired at Hollywood Rental Home

It's another calamity at a short term vacation rental home: a doorbell camera capturing the sound of more than 20 bullets fired at a residential home in Hollywood this past weekend, leaving nobody injured. Bullet holes in the house and in the vehicles parked outside have neighbors fed up. It's...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami-Dade County cautions against fraud when applying for Emergency Rental Assistance

Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development (PHCD) is cautioning residents against fraudulent activities when applying for Emergency Rental Assistance. PHCD has received complaints that people are being charged $500 in fees – by individuals not employed by the County – to complete and expedite ERAP applications. “The...
CBS Miami

Man accused of firing shots on Palmetto Expressway to appear in court

MIAMI - The man accused of shooting a gun out of the window of a car on the Palmetto Expressway is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia Monday morning outside of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after he turned himself in.According to FHP, Perez- Valdivia was the passenger seen inside a Lamborghini in a now-viral video of the shooting. In the video, a man's tattooed hand is seen taking a tan-colored pistol and firing it out of the window of the car...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
WFLA

Toddler stabbed to death in Florida apartment; mom in custody

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is in custody after a toddler was reportedly stabbed to death in a Florida apartment early Tuesday morning, WTVJ reported. According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach. Police said the 3-year-old girl had been stabbed to death, and her mother […]
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

