Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retiring congressman Mike Doyle has found a new job after serving Pennsylvania for nearly three decades.For 14 years, Doyle represented the 18th District, which covers communities in Allegheny County, and will now serve as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates, a Pittsburgh law firm.In the announcement, the firm highlighted his experience serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Khari Mosley announces candidacy for Pittsburgh City Council
A staple of Pittsburgh campaign circles is throwing his own hat into the ring for a Pittsburgh City Council race in the city’s East End. Khari Mosley is running for Pittsburgh City Council in District 9, which includes East Hills, East Liberty, Garfield, Homewood, Lincoln-Lemington, Stanton Heights and part of Point Breeze.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Legal Advertising Bids and Proposals 12-28-2022
Electronic Proposals will be received online at PRT’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org). Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on January 19, 2023 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day through your web browser via Microsoft Teams video conferencing, for the following:. Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website...
The best PennLive news photos of 2022
From the murder of Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo in April to shootings, house fires, snow storms and of course, the elections for U.S. Senator and Pennsylvania Governor, 2022 was filled with news events and PennLive photographers covered them big and Small. From Eid al-Fitr at the Farm Show Complex...
iheart.com
New State Police Troopers Assigned to Capitol Area
New State Police Troopers Assigned to Capitol Area. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Ceremonies have been held for a new class of Pennsylvania State Police academy graduates. Out of the 120 officers, about two dozen have been assigned to the capitol area. The Troop H region includes Carlisle, Chambersburg, Gettysburg, Lykens, Newport and Harrisburg. Sixteen officers have been added to Troop J, which serves York and surrounding areas. The new troopers will report to their stations January 3rd.
wtae.com
Lawsuit accuses Pittsburgh cosmetology school of fraud
PITTSBURGH — A former employee at a Pittsburgh cosmetology school has filed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the school of fraud. The lawsuit was filed in federal court by Jennifer Michael, who was the operations manager at Fountain of Youth Academy in Squirrel Hill. The complaint said the school targeted...
Plant fire erupts in Washington County, PA
WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) — A fire blazed Sunday at a plant in Washington County, according to our affiliate KDKA. The fire happened at the ETC Revolution cryogenic plant in Smith Township. Officials said there was no structural damage and no area homes were affected.
Here are New Year's Eve celebrations happening in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you're trying to decide what to do on New Year's Eve, look no further. Here's a list of celebrations and ball drops sent to FOX43. (If yours isn't included, send the details to news@fox43.com.) CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Lower Allen Township. Sure, there are rose drops (red...
abc27.com
New Senior, memory care facility opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new, multi-state, senior care facility called Legend at Silver Creek will be opening its newest Central Pennsylvania-based location in the coming months. Legend at Silver Creek is a family-owned senior care company called Legend Senior Living, which is based in Wichita, Kansas and...
beckersdental.com
Pennsylvania college rolling out dental practitioner programs to fill shortages
Central Penn College in Summerdale, Pa., is adding three dental practitioner programs to help fill workforce shortages in the state, CBS 21 reported Dec. 26. The school will launch its expanded function dental assistant program in the spring and a dental assistant certificate program in the summer. It also plans to add a dental hygiene associate degree program in the fall.
In a desperate power grab, PA House Republicans ignore the will of the voters | Opinion
Over the past two years, right-wing Republicans in Harrisburg have been pursuing a radical, anti-democracy agenda. They’ve tried to roll back a vote-by-mail law that has been used by millions of Pennsylvania voters and that GOP legislators themselves once wholly supported. They worked to overturn the results of the...
local21news.com
PA House leaders come to agreement for late Allegheny Co. representative special election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania House Republican and Democratic leaders held closed door meetings over special election dates that would determine the balance of power in the chamber. On Friday, the two sides came to an agreement for a special election date for the late Rep. Tony DeLuca. He...
wccsradio.com
PA DEPT OF AGRICULTURE REMINDS DOG OWNERS ABOUT LICENSES
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is reminding Pennsylvania dog owners that they have until January 1st to purchase a dog license. The department, which oversees the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, says all dogs three months and older are required to be licensed than Pennsylvania. The annual license costs $8.50 and it is $51.50 for a lifetime license. For spayed or neutered animals, the fees are $6.50 and $31.50.
Longtime sports apparel and memorabilia store to close at central Pa. mall
A long-time store at the Colonial Park Mall will be closing its doors. Sports apparel and memorabilia retailer, Bleacher Bums announced on Wednesday morning that it will be closing its store at the mall at 4600 Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township as well as a store in Frederick, Maryland in late January.
Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire
The York County coroner has identified a woman found dead in a house fire right before the holidays. KeShim Whiteleather, 54, died Thursday after her home caught fire Thursday on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Whiteleather’s cause and manner of death are...
New Year’s Eve events in Central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pickles, strawberries, and flowers are just some of the objects that will be dropped (or raised) in the Midstate to celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of the new year. Here are some ways to welcome 2023 in Central Pennsylvania: Dillsburg pickle drop A pickle drop and fireworks will welcome […]
local21news.com
Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
13 former Allegheny County employees file lawsuit after being fired for refusing COVID vaccine
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — More than a dozen people say their constitutional rights were violated when they were fired from the county for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. They’re asking for hundreds of thousand dollars in damages. One year ago, Shane Chesher was fired from Allegheny County for...
abc27.com
Cumberland County woman receives gift of a lifetime
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas time — it’s the season of giving and one Midstate woman got the gift of a lifetime. “It’s been a journey,” said Robyn Fitting. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!. In 2013, Fitting was diagnosed...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29
The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
