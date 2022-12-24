ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retiring congressman Mike Doyle has found a new job after serving Pennsylvania for nearly three decades.For 14 years, Doyle represented the 18th District, which covers communities in Allegheny County, and will now serve as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates, a Pittsburgh law firm.In the announcement, the firm highlighted his experience serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Legal Advertising Bids and Proposals 12-28-2022

Electronic Proposals will be received online at PRT’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org). Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on January 19, 2023 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day through your web browser via Microsoft Teams video conferencing, for the following:. Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

The best PennLive news photos of 2022

From the murder of Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo in April to shootings, house fires, snow storms and of course, the elections for U.S. Senator and Pennsylvania Governor, 2022 was filled with news events and PennLive photographers covered them big and Small. From Eid al-Fitr at the Farm Show Complex...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

New State Police Troopers Assigned to Capitol Area

New State Police Troopers Assigned to Capitol Area. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Ceremonies have been held for a new class of Pennsylvania State Police academy graduates. Out of the 120 officers, about two dozen have been assigned to the capitol area. The Troop H region includes Carlisle, Chambersburg, Gettysburg, Lykens, Newport and Harrisburg. Sixteen officers have been added to Troop J, which serves York and surrounding areas. The new troopers will report to their stations January 3rd.
HARRISBURG, PA
wtae.com

Lawsuit accuses Pittsburgh cosmetology school of fraud

PITTSBURGH — A former employee at a Pittsburgh cosmetology school has filed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the school of fraud. The lawsuit was filed in federal court by Jennifer Michael, who was the operations manager at Fountain of Youth Academy in Squirrel Hill. The complaint said the school targeted...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

New Senior, memory care facility opening in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new, multi-state, senior care facility called Legend at Silver Creek will be opening its newest Central Pennsylvania-based location in the coming months. Legend at Silver Creek is a family-owned senior care company called Legend Senior Living, which is based in Wichita, Kansas and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
beckersdental.com

Pennsylvania college rolling out dental practitioner programs to fill shortages

Central Penn College in Summerdale, Pa., is adding three dental practitioner programs to help fill workforce shortages in the state, CBS 21 reported Dec. 26. The school will launch its expanded function dental assistant program in the spring and a dental assistant certificate program in the summer. It also plans to add a dental hygiene associate degree program in the fall.
SUMMERDALE, PA
wccsradio.com

PA DEPT OF AGRICULTURE REMINDS DOG OWNERS ABOUT LICENSES

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is reminding Pennsylvania dog owners that they have until January 1st to purchase a dog license. The department, which oversees the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, says all dogs three months and older are required to be licensed than Pennsylvania. The annual license costs $8.50 and it is $51.50 for a lifetime license. For spayed or neutered animals, the fees are $6.50 and $31.50.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire

The York County coroner has identified a woman found dead in a house fire right before the holidays. KeShim Whiteleather, 54, died Thursday after her home caught fire Thursday on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Whiteleather’s cause and manner of death are...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

New Year’s Eve events in Central Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pickles, strawberries, and flowers are just some of the objects that will be dropped (or raised) in the Midstate to celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of the new year. Here are some ways to welcome 2023 in Central Pennsylvania: Dillsburg pickle drop A pickle drop and fireworks will welcome […]
DILLSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County woman receives gift of a lifetime

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas time — it’s the season of giving and one Midstate woman got the gift of a lifetime. “It’s been a journey,” said Robyn Fitting. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!. In 2013, Fitting was diagnosed...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29

The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
PITTSBURGH, PA

