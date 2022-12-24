ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Report: Browns expected to retain head coach Kevin Stefanski after 2022

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRtac_0jtd1cVa00

You have to love some pre-game news dumps as the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints get set for their Christmas Eve battle. While it was expected throughout the season that head coach Kevin Stefanski would get the chance to see through a full season with quarterback Deshaun Watson, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports has stated that Jimmy and Dee Haslem “haven’t considered making a change.”

Jones, however, did hint that the Browns could look to bring in a new face or two on their offensive staff to help meld the classic wide-zone system with some of the concepts that best suit Watson’s play style. Stefanski has done a good job of incorporating zone-reads, run-pass-options, and increasing tempo and empty looks over the last three weeks, but hiring a guy who specializes in Spread and Air Raid concepts would be a great idea for the Browns.

