ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newjerseystage.com

New Jersey Dance Theatre Ensemble Announces Alexandra Gonzalez As Associate Artistic Director

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- New Jersey Dance Theatre Ensemble is in their 54th year of providing artistic excellence in pre-professional dance education and performances, with forward thinking programming that empowers dancers by engaging internationally acclaimed artists and choreographers. Led by award-winning Artistic Director Nancy Turano since 1994, NJDTE mentors and inspires dancers toward higher education and supports its alumni as professionals in the field, providing New Jersey's top dancers with artistic excellence in pre-professional dance education and performance opportunities.
SUMMIT, NJ
newjerseystage.com

NJEDA Awards First Studio Partner Designation to Lions Gate Films, Inc.

(TRENTON, NJ) -- On December 21, 2022, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced the award of the first-ever Studio Partner designation under the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act. The designation was awarded to Lions Gate Films Inc., which is set to lease space at the Newark studio currently under construction by Great Point Studios, after approval by the NJEDA Board.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy