Denver, CO

Watch: Nick Scott pranks Rams players with ugly sweater Christmas uniform

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are two of the six teams squaring off on Christmas Day this year and CBS Sports helped both teams pull off a pretty hilarious prank. Nick Scott tricked his teammates into thinking they’ll be wearing a new uniform against the Broncos, complete with an ugly sweater jersey and, well, unique helmet design.

Not everyone believed it because they probably realize how strict the NFL is with its uniform policy, but their reactions were priceless.

A’Shawn Robinson seemed excited about the possibility of keeping the sweater jersey, despite the fact that he’s injured and not playing, while Brandon Powell said he too will be sitting out the game because of how ugly the jersey is.

One player even called it trash after being told that’s what the Rams are wearing against Denver.

The whole video is hilarious.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield on quarterbacking the Rams: 'It's been fun'

The Los Angeles Rams finally hit their stride on offense in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos, scoring 51 points en route to their most resounding victory of the 2022 season. In his comments after the game, newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield made it known how special the opportunity he has been given is to him, and made a point to tell the media that he has had a great time under center for Los Angeles in the games he has played.
