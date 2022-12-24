ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 16 picks: Experts just about torn on Rams vs. Broncos

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
It’s been a tough road for the Los Angeles Rams lately, getting beat by at least 10 points in four of their last eight games. However, on Sunday afternoon, they’ll get a little bit of a break when they face the Denver Broncos, who share the same 4-10 record.

The Rams are only 3-point underdogs to Denver, which is the smallest spread in a Rams game since they faced the Saints as 2.5-point underdogs in Week 11. This is a game Los Angeles can legitimately win, although it will once again be without Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, among many others.

As such, experts are just about torn on this game. According to NFL Pick Watch, only 60% of experts are taking the Broncos to win outright. With the spread factored in 51% are actually taking the Rams to cover.

It’s been a while since the Rams were getting this many experts to take them to win, which says a lot about how frustrating and disappointing the last few months have been. The Rams have already been eliminated from playoff contention so they’re only playing for pride, but taking down Russell Wilson again – and on Christmas Day – would be a nice treat.

