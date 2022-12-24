ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska minimum wage to increase to $10.50 starting Jan. 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s minimum wage will increase annually until 2026 after voters passed an initiative in November. Initiative 433, which is a plan to gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2026, passed with 59% of the vote. The state’s current minimum...
Great Plains Health responds to health care executive order

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Governor-Elect Jim Pillen extended an executive order last week that aims to help Nebraska hospitals with staffing challenges. It’s an extension of an executive order first made during the height of the pandemic and unless extended again will be in effect until June 30th, 2023.
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe in Nebraska. The Arizona man found with the boy is in the Hall County Jail, facing a felony kidnapping and a resisting arrest charge.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

