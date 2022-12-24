“To the people of the 132 Assembly District, I hope that you had a very safe, happy and merry Christmas. This time is very special for me, because (of the redistricting committee) I have my hometown of Hornell, officially, back in my district, once again, at least for the next two years. I had lost it (Hornell) on my district map 10 years ago, and even through that time, even though Hornell was not on my district map, I have always done what I could to help Hornell. It’s very special to me to be able to officially represent my hometown again, and I wish you and yours a very happy New Year. Thank you.”

HORNELL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO