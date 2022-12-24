Read full article on original website
Emergency preparedness training in Tioga County
On Saturday, January 14th, the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps is hosting its Preparedness Training Program at Spencer-Van Etten High School in the auditorium.
Steuben Co: 2022 In Review
Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler says, looking back on 2022, the top achievements for Steuben County were: getting the comprehensive plan updated, balancing the books and the budget during a rough nationwide economy, getting 10 new businesses going across the county with the help of community block grants, reaching out to more veterans, using federal opiod settlement money to help fight addiction and renovating some county owned buildings.
Allegany County first responders are in Erie County, listen to audio
Wellsville, Friendship and Bolivar volunteers deploy with NYS Troopers to the Buffalo area. Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo from National Weather Service. As disaster conditions continue today in Erie County and the Buffalo area from an historic blizzard, volunteers from Allegany County are once again sending help. On Christmas night, crews and equipment from Wellsville and Bolivar fire departed to provide much needed assistance to the Buffalo area to relieve weary first responders there.
Update On Western NY And Southern Tier
Governor Kathy Hochul says that Erie County and northern New York State, and more locally – the Finger Lakes Region, are still under a state of emergency and there still is no travelling as of this morning/today, on the Thruway, I-90, between Rochester and the Pennsylvania border. The governor also says, the areas off of Lake Ontario will see lots of snow today.
U of R Medical Center to temporarily halt services
Frozen pipes that ended up bursting and spilling water at the newly built University of Rochester Medical Center are being repaired, however, the site will not be open this week for patients, Kim Hally-Hettrick says. Multiple pipes were involved, causing a lot of water to flood the building at 7995...
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Dec. 13, 2022, property located at 67 Elm St., Village of Newark Valley, from Troy Rouille to RFD Enterprises LLC for $240,000. On Dec. 14, 2022, property located at 1412 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Steven and Caroline Nelson to Jason and Samantha Spear for $70,000. On...
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Holiday Statement From Assemblyman Palmesano
“To the people of the 132 Assembly District, I hope that you had a very safe, happy and merry Christmas. This time is very special for me, because (of the redistricting committee) I have my hometown of Hornell, officially, back in my district, once again, at least for the next two years. I had lost it (Hornell) on my district map 10 years ago, and even through that time, even though Hornell was not on my district map, I have always done what I could to help Hornell. It’s very special to me to be able to officially represent my hometown again, and I wish you and yours a very happy New Year. Thank you.”
A history of significant blizzards and snow storms in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This holiday weekend saw a fierce bomb cyclone sweep across much of the country, and just a few hours away, the wind, cold temperatures, and constant lake effect snow has left dozens of people dead in Buffalo, N.Y. While the Southern Tier doesn’t experience the routine lake effect storms like cities […]
Four Families Displaced After Olean Fire
Four families were displaced after a housefire in Olean on Christmas morning. The City of Olean Fire Department was called to a home on North 6th Street for a reported structure fire around 4:17AM on Sunday morning. Crews arrived to discover a working fire in the attic of the 3 story home.
Heat gun leads to house fire in Ontario County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County home was severely damaged Christmas evening, when investigators say the homeowner attempted to thaw pipes with a heat gun. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home on East Lake Road in the Town of Gorham was able to put the fire out initially, […]
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 12, 2022 through Dec. 18, 2022 there were 130 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 31 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 94 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
Interstate 90 eastbound closed at NY/PA state line
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New York state has closed Interstate 90 at the Pennsylvania state line. Due to the high winds, winter storm and blizzard warnings in Western New York, an all-vehicle ban on New York’s I-90 is in effect until further notice. The ban is from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90’s exit 46 in Henrietta, […]
Rochester police investigate series of overnight car thefts
Two police cars are currently on the scene parked are parked between two other parked cars.
Woman hospitalized after getting hit by pick-up truck on Lake Ave.
Police added she was taken to Strong Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
Steuben County Inmate Arrested After Fight at County Jail
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County inmate was arrested following an investigation into a fight at the County jail. According to police, 28 year old Solomon Hill was arrested. Police say that Hill allegedly struck another inmate causing injury. Hill was charged with Assault and Assault while Confined in...
New York State Police use ‘The Rook’ to help clear roads after Buffalo blizzard
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A video making the rounds on social media Tuesday shows New York State Police using a small armored vehicle to lift and drag cars, vans, and even a tractor trailer after Buffalo’s recent snow storm. The Rook is billed as an “armored critical incident vehicle,” featuring the vehicle extraction tool used […]
